Date: May 17, 2019

Song Title: All Belongs To You

Artist: Duncan Mighty

Genre: Trap, Gospel

Producer: Chriastingz

Album: The Certificate

Video Director:

Details/Takeaway: If Nigeria had a credible award for comebacks Wene Mighty would have won the award for a stellar 2018 where he became the hottest collaborative obsession in Nigerian music, and it was not simply for charity.

The man always had the talent to make almost any kind of music transcend. But this time, he is slightly late. This song was on his 2016 album, The Certificate and in it, he channels the inner gospel singer in him.

Generally though, the song is an anthem for gratitude.

You can watch the video below;