On December 9 and 10, 2020 respectively, Hennessy Nigeria released the first two installments of the 2020 cyphers. The first installment featured Nigerian rappers, Ghost and Tec of Show Dem Camp, CDQ and Falz. The beat was produced by veteran Nigerian producer and head of music at Incredible Music, Chopstix.

You can watch the episode below;

The second episode which dropped at 12 am on December 10, 2020 features an alumni of Hennessy's VS Class; Payper Corleone, Barry Lanes, Phlowetry and Vader TheWildcard.

You can watch the episode below;

This is the second phase of Hennessy Artistry 2020. The third installment is due to drop at 12 am on December 11, 2020.