Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro steal the show in 'Love, Lust & Other Things' trailer

Inemesit Udodiong

These two play co-leads in the upcoming romantic feature.

Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro steal the show in 'Love, Lust & Other Things' [Twitter/Shockng]
Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro steal the show in 'Love, Lust & Other Things' [Twitter/Shockng]

Directed by Kayode Kasum, the romantic title tells the story of a recently divorced middle-aged woman who goes on a joruney of self discovery in order to find out what she really wants between love, sex and money.

She leaves her marriage of five years to find herself. Along the way, she meets Khalid who appears to the perfect man. Things are great until a blast from the past comes tumbling in, threatening to ruin everything.

Produced by Chris Odeh, the project is led by Osas Ighodaro, who plays Lydia, a 45-year-old divorced mother of teenage twins who is a successful real estate broker.

Osas Ighodaro plays the female lead in 'Love, Lust & Other Things' [Twitter/Shockng]
Osas Ighodaro plays the female lead in 'Love, Lust & Other Things' [Twitter/Shockng] Pulse Nigeria

Ramsey Noauh takes on the role of her major love interest named Khalid, a 56-year-old business tycoon ready to sweep her off her feet.

The cast includes Wale Ojo, Kunle Remi, Real Warri Pikin, Yakub Mohammed, Efe Irele, and Gloria Young.

Distributed by FilmOne, the movie comes from production houses; Mswitch and Sozo Films.

Love, Lust & Other Things is set to premiere in cinemas on July 7, 2023.

Watch the trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

