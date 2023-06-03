The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
'The House of Secrets' official trailer teases gripping mysteries, hidden memories

Inemesit Udodiong

What happens when you can't remember your past?

'The House of Secrets' features Efe Irele and Shawn Faqua [Twitter/Shockng]
'The House of Secrets' features Efe Irele and Shawn Faqua [Twitter/Shockng]

Sharing the clip online, the writer/director, Niyi Akinmolayan, writes, "The past haunts the present within these walls, and lurking secrets come to light."

The trailer offers a deeper look at 'Najite Dede as a woman who must face a dark past after a semblance of her old house is created to help her tap into her missing memories.

We also see Efe Irele as the younger version of Dede's character, along with Femi Jacobs as Dr Jide, the memory specialist.

Shawn Faqua, Kate Henshaw, Funlola Aofiyebi, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Keppy Ekpenyong, and Gbubemi Ejeye, all make appearances in the trailer.

First off Anthill Studios' 2023 slate, the upcoming project has been described as a psychological thriller and dreamy romance drama/film noir, a cinematic term used for movies that are mostly shot in gloomy grey, black, and white.

Victoria Akunjobi is attached as the producer with Barny Emordi as director of photography.

The House of Secrets premieres exclusively on Prime Video on June 30, 2023.

Watch the exciting trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

