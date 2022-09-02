RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ramsey Nouah teases first-look at Shina Rambo biopic

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The biopic set to be directed by Nouah is currently in production.

Legendary Nigerian Armed Robber, Shina Rambo
Legendary Nigerian Armed Robber, Shina Rambo

Ramsey Nouah has unveiled a first-look teaser for the Play Network Studios and Ramsey Films' biopic of 90s robbery kingpin Shina Rambo.

The new teaser features Rambo turned evangelist, details making a pact with the devil and one of his deadliest robberies on the third mainland bridge.

"I am pastor Oluwanifise Matthew Akoko formerly known as Shina Rambo. I made a covenant with the devil," the former kingpin shared in the teaser.

Watch the teaser:

Play Network boss, Charles Okpaleke first announced the biopic in 2021 via an Instagram post confirming the acquisition of the intellectual property rights following a long conversation with the former bandit.

"I sat down for 3 hours and listened to a former bandit and armed robbery kingpin who terrorized Southwest Nigeria in the 90s. Though he's now a pastor preaching the gospel, his story was intriguing. I decided to acquire the Intellectual property rights to his story and make it an action packed feature film. His name is Shina Rambo," Okpaleke wrote.

While production details are yet to be confirmed, the teaser confirms that Nouah will direct with Chris Odeh as producer.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
