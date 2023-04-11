The sports category has moved to a new website.
Here's what you need to know about Asurf Oluseyi's '3 Cold Dishes'

Inemesit Udodiong

The filmmaker is currently working on a crime adventure thriller.

Produced and directed by the award-winning filmmaker, with Apolline Traore as co-director and a screenplay by Tomi Adesina, the movie is a crime adventure thriller.

'3 Cold Dishes' follows Esosa, Fatouma, and Giselle, three former female victims of sex trafficking, who have risen to become powerful players in the underground world of prostitution.

Despite being at the top of their game, their success is not enough to erase the trauma of their pasts as they are haunted by the men who sold them into slavery and will stop at nothing to make them pay.

The gripping thriller explores trauma, survival, and the resilience of the human spirit as we see the women fight to take back their power, defy the odds, and fight for justice in a world that has failed them.

'3 Cold Dishes' intends to put the spotlight on human trafficking, particularly the trafficking of young girls across the Sub-Saharan region, raise awareness, spark conversations, and promote change in addressing this pressing social cause.

Speaking on his new project, Oluseyi says, “I am proud to be part of a film that not only showcases the incredible talent from across Africa but also amplifies an important social issue that affects so many lives. We hope that through our storytelling, we can create a lasting impact and inspire change.”

The movie features top Nollywood actors Osas Ighodaro, Wale Ojo, Femi Jacobs, Ruby Akubueze, Brutus Richards, and Greg Ojefua, as well as talented Ivorian actors Fat Toure and Maud Guerard, and Senegalese actors Amelie Mbaye and Mentor Ba.

Supported by OIF/ACP and Red Sea Funds, the movie kicked off principal photography on April 8, 2023, in Lagos, followed by shoots in Cotonou on April 12 and Abidjan on April 25, continuing until the end of May 2023.

'3 Cold Dishes' is done by Asurf Films, in partnership with Nexthought Studios, Ifind Pictures (France), Black Mic Mac (France), Martian Network (The Netherlands), and Alma Production (Cote D’Ivoire).

