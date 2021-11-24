Watch Bukola Ayinde's mental health themed short film 'Mindshift'

The 17-minute film which premiered on YouTube on November 15, 2021, tells the gripping story of a career woman whose life is turned upside down after she learns her son has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Amid her grief, she connects with another parent going through a similar journey and soon begin to thrive.

According to Ayinde, the film was motivated by her experience and the strong desire to tell stories of the mental struggles of parents of children with special needs.

'Mindshift' cast include Olubukola Oni Tunde, Makanjuola Benjamin, Abejide Adeniran, Bukola Ayinde, Nimi Ayinde, Pemi Ayinde, Misi Molu, and Uzo Agyare-Kumi. The short film was written and produced by Bukola Ayinde and directed by Joseph “Taj” Adeniji.