Toyin Abraham's biopic 'Ige' is off to Amazon Prime this December

Produced by Abraham in 2021, the biopic follows the true-life story of Aare Bashir Fakorede, who is described as an unstoppable force in the world of oil and gas.

The feature film is an inspirational story of ambition and tenacity with a splash of love which follows the wonderful journey of a young man destined for greatness.

Directed by Biodun Stephen, the cast includes, Lateef Adedimeji, Jaiye Kuti, Taiwo Hassan, Antar Laniyan, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Bimbo Ademoye, Bolaji Ogunmola, Oyebade Adebimpe and Teddy A.

The official trailer follows the life of a mother, played by Abraham, who struggles to single-handedly raise her son, whilst battling the crushing force of poverty. And now that he is much older, her love and support doesn't waver as he comes face to face with more hurdles.

Ige will start streaming on Prime Video on December 8, 2023.

Watch the trailer below:

Ige isn't the only holiday title to expect from Abraham as she is also set to debut her upcoming title Malaika, on December 22, 2023.

The feature film is set to take us on an emotional journey that chronicles the struggles a woman can endure to find the desired answers to her childlessness, and the effects of these struggles on the husband played by Emeka Ike.

Directed by Steve Sodiya, other cast members to expect in this production include Ibrahim Chatta, Uzor Arukwe, Odunlade Adekola, Pelumi Olawuni, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Adesege Adeniji and Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime.