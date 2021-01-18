Toyin Abraham is back to wearing her producer cap following her 2020 comedy 'Fate of Alakada' which grossed impressive numbers (over a N100 million) in cinemas amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the star actress has not shared full details of the new production, she recently took to Instagram with some beautiful behind the scene moments while dropping hints on what the film is about.

For one, we can confirm that the movie titled 'IGE' is based on true events. According to Abraham,' the movie is based on the story of someone incredibly close to her.

"IGE, a true life story of someone incredibly special to me, and I must say that it has been a humbling experience getting to know their journey and also having the opportunity to be a part of this very important telling of their life story", the actress wrote on Instagram.

Abraham also revealed that 'Picture Perfect' (2017) director, Biodun Stephen will be leading this project. Going by the BTS, Abraham's character in 'IGE' might interestingly be removed from typical comic roles.

Check out more BTS:

