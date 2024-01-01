ADVERTISEMENT
These 8 Nollywood titles are coming to streaming this January

Faith Oloruntoyin

For a fresh start, we recommend thrilling titles to keep you entertained this January.

'Merry Men 3', 'Adire', 'Unscripted' and 'A Weekend To Forget ' are some of the amazing titles to look out for this January
Movies like A Tribe Called Judah, Orisa, Mami Wata, and The Black Book were some of the groundbreaking productions our film industry recorded in 2023. But with another 12 months ahead of us, only time will tell the next big titles that will keep our jaws open.

Here are eight exciting movie/TV series to kickstart the year 2024:

Love and loads of drama in between sounds like an exciting way to commence one's screen time this year. The Theory of Breakfast follows two best friends who find love amid a wedding preparation.

The cast includes Osarehia Oronsaye, Evaezi Nimyel, Riyo David, Yewande Noel-Osamein, Uzoamaka Onuoha, David Okpo Eyo and Moet Abebe.

Xavier Igorodje, known for the thrilling Shanty Town, takes the lead as the head writer of the series. The African Magic series will premiere on January 1, 2023, and will continue airing on AM Showcase on Monday and Tuesday at 9 pm.

Leading the writing of this series is Fatimah Binta Gimsay. Checkout promises loads of comedy as it sheds light on the day-to-day challenges of a supermarket.

The cast includes Ebere Nwizu, Mariam Kayode, Obi Maduegbena, Davidson David, Oguntimehin Oluwafemi and Tessy Brown. Premiering 8 pm on January 1, 2024, on Africa Magic Urban, the series will air every Monday and Friday.

Making its debut on January 3, 2024, the African Magic series tells the untold stories of the drama that occurs after a reality TV show. Former housemates are back together and buried secrets are spilled for all to know.

Produced by Debbie Odutayo, the cast includes Debby Felix, Obehi Aburime, Boby Ekpe, Charles Lenny, Goodness Egbe, Tersy Akpata, Michael O. Ejoor, Wumi Tuase, Tonia Chukwurah, Shalewa Ashafa, Rick Akan, Austin Onuoha, Salewa Fafowora and Ejiro Badare.

The comedy-drama series tells the story of three brothers Ugo (Charles Ugochukwu Born), Sodiq (Somadiya Anyama) and Kenny Sinkah (Floy Digbo). United by a wandering father who sets them up to work together in a business venture, the sons are in for a chaotic ride.

Africa Magic’s Hook, Line and Sinkah will premier on January 3, 2024, at 8:30 pm.

Written by Joy Isi Bewaji, the movie tells the captivating story of seven friends on a weekend getaway that soon turns into a murder mystery.

Directed by Damola Ademola, the cast include Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ini Dima-Okojie, Stan Nze, Erica Nlewedim, Uche Montana, Neo Akpofure and Akin Lewis.

After rounding up an eight-week cinematic run with a total gross of ₦50,564,075 in November 2023, A Weekend To Forget is headed to Prime Video on January 5, 2024.

Africa Magic isn't done as they also have in their line up a family drama series titled Man Friend. In a bid to throw their mother a lavish 50th birthday bash, chaos ensues as loads of tea is spilt about the three daughters' romantic lives.

Making its premiere on January 5, 2024, by 8:30 pm, it will continue viewing every Friday at the same time.

Created and written by Jack'enneth Opukeme who doubled as an actor in the film, Adire tells the story of a lady's (Kehinde Bankole) struggle to find her feet after escaping a dark past which soon comes back biting.

Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, also known as Captain Degzy, the cast includes Femi Branch, Kelechi Udegbe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Ibrahim Chatta, Yemi Blaq, Yvonne Jegede, Lizzy Jay, Mike Afolarin, Tomi Ojo, Damilola Ogunsi, Onyinye Odokoro, Ifeanyi Kalu and Layi Wasabi.

Adire premiered across cinemas nationwide on November 3, 2023, and eventually made its exit on December 14, 2023, after a six-week run, with a total gross of ₦31,061,100. The movie will start streaming on Netflix on January 13, 2023.

Three of the merry men face Dafe (Chidi Mokeme) who returns to seek revenge for being left behind in Russia during one of their missions.

Directed by Moses Inwang, the cast includes AY Makun, Ramsey Noah, Sam Dede, Segun Arinze, Bucci Franklin, Nadia Buari, Jide Kosoko, Ufuoma McDermott, Iyabo Ojo, Francis Onwochei, Regina Daniels and Caroline Hutchings.

On January 18, 2024, Merry Men 3: Nemesis will start streaming on Netflix after it rounded up its nine-week cinematic run with a total gross of ₦118,491,970.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

