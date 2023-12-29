InkBlot feature 'A Weekend To Forget' starts streaming on Prime in January

InkBlot made the announcement on Twitter. The post reads, "You asked for it and we brought it! Now, it’s time to set your reminders A Weekend To Forget is coming to @primevideonaija in January."

The accompany clip revealed January 5, 2024, as the set date for the streaming to commence.

Written by Joy Isi Bewaji, the movie tells the captivating story of seven friends on a weekend getaway that soon turns into a murder mystery.

In the official trailer, the grand host, who is played by Elozonam Ogbolu, intimates to the rest of them about starting up a billionaire's club, but that dream is short-lived as unresolved beefs make it almost impossible for a night of rest.

Directed by Damola Ademola, the cast include Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ini Dima-Okojie, Stan Nze, Erica Nlewedim, Uche Montana, Neo Akpofure and Akin Lewis.

A Weekend to Forget is Inkblot Productions' third feature this year and made its nationwide cinematic release on Friday, September 22, 2024.

The suspense-filled thriller made an opening gross of ₦9,701,550 according to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN). It went on to round off its eight-week viewing run with a total gross of ₦50,564,075.

No Way Through, another InkBlot title, which was released earlier this month is also now streaming on Prime Video.

The story follows Jolade Okeniyi, a single mother navigating the challenges of making ends meet. Her primary source of income involves working as a driver for a local drug cartel. When caught by the authorities, she is forced to become an informant against the cartel to avoid jail for herself and her daughter.