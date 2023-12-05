ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here are the 5 highest-grossing Nollywood movies of 2023, so far

Faith Oloruntoyin

Cinema titles with big numbers, despite the streaming platforms contending.

Odunlade Ademola as a warrior in 'Orisa' [Twitter/BellaNaija]
Odunlade Ademola as a warrior in 'Orisa' [Twitter/BellaNaija]

Recommended articles

With new and much more stronger contenders to come in December, a change to this list is almost inevitable. However, let's dive right in, to the top five highest-grossing Nollywood titles so far this year.

Produced by Nigerian actor, Odunlade Adekola, Orisa is currently the highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making its debut across cinemas nationwide on July 21, 2023, the Yoruba epic tells the story of a king, who begins losing respect for the gods and his people, putting the kingdom at risk.

Despite the competition from Hollywood blockbusters, Barbie and Oppenheimer, its opening week broke the record of the highest-grossing opening film in Nollywood, and the biggest epic opening of the year with ₦27.6 million.

After screening across cinemas nationwide for 14 weeks, Orisa made its exit from the box office charts recorded by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) with a total gross of ₦127.89 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next on the list is Merry Men 3, produced by comedian Ay Makun, after a successful run of the first two titles from the franchise.

The Merry Men franchise is known for constantly breaking the highest gross records with Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons in 2018 recording a total of ₦235,628,358, and Merry Men 2: Another Mission hitting a cumulative of ₦234,505,169.

This time around the second sequel which made its debut on October 13, 2023, achieved ₦100 million after spending only four weeks at the Nigerian theatre. And now, according to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) as of December 3, 2023, the crime comedy has a total gross of ₦117,836,230, making it the second highest so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a remarkable opening week that almost came close to Orisa's record, the Yoruba epic grossed a total of ₦41.8 million in just two weeks of its cinema debut.

Produced by Ibrahim Yekini, Kesari is the second Yoruba epic on the highest gross list for the year 2023, which makes this an interesting time for indigenous titles.

Making its debut on August 25, 2023, it took its bow after 11 weeks of viewing, with a gross of ₦78, 106, 925.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by first-time cinema producer, Sandra Okunzuwa who also doubles as the lead, the movie follows the story of a lady who finds love again after being stood up at her wedding.

Something Like Gold which is currently still viewed across cinemas nationwide, has a total of ₦60.1 million as of December 3, 2023, making it the highest-grossing romantic drama for this year.

Directed by the filmmaker, Biodun Stephen, The Kuju's Again, which is a sequel to the first, Introducing the Kujus released in 2020, made its debut on April 21, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting its theatrical run with ₦19 million at its opening weekend, the comedy-drama closed its viewing with a total of ₦53.53 million.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cardi B says she's outgrowing relationships, unfollows husband Offset

Cardi B says she's outgrowing relationships, unfollows husband Offset

I love how Asake uses choir vocals in his music - Tyla tells RollingStone

I love how Asake uses choir vocals in his music - Tyla tells RollingStone

Afrobeat sensation, Davido to headline BWUFEST 2 on December 27, 2023

Afrobeat sensation, Davido to headline BWUFEST 2 on December 27, 2023

Award-winning producer, Sarz set to drop new single featuring Asake & Gunna

Award-winning producer, Sarz set to drop new single featuring Asake & Gunna

Here are the 5 highest-grossing Nollywood movies of 2023, so far

Here are the 5 highest-grossing Nollywood movies of 2023, so far

Comedian, Buchi said he has been granted full access to his children

Comedian, Buchi said he has been granted full access to his children

DJ Lambo headlines latest Apple Music's 'Africa Now DJ mix'

DJ Lambo headlines latest Apple Music's 'Africa Now DJ mix'

Abimbola Craig leads Ndani TV's dating show 'Banking on Love'

Abimbola Craig leads Ndani TV's dating show 'Banking on Love'

Flavour marks his status as a king on the African music scene

Flavour marks his status as a king on the African music scene

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Okey Bakassi's movie 'Bank Alert' proves to be a big player at the cinemas [Instagram/Filmhousecinemas]

Okey Bakassi's 'Bank Alert' grosses ₦7.6 million in opening weekend

Rahama Sadau desires marital bliss and political status in ' WAR' [Instagram/moabudu]

Netflix unveils December release date for 'WAR: Wrath And Revenge' series

Abimbola Craig takes on host duties for Ndani TV's dating show [Instagram/ndanitv]

Abimbola Craig leads Ndani TV's dating show 'Banking on Love'

Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme, Chioma Chukwukah to star in Inkblot’s No Way Through this December

Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme, Chioma Chukwukah to star in Inkblot’s 'No Way Through this December'