'Shanty Town' wins best movie of 2023 at Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the BON awards saw various entertainment stakeholders receive awards for their works between August 2022 and August 2023, with Shanty Town winning the biggest award of the night, Movie of the Year.

Asides clinching the Best Actor in a leading role (English) Shanty Town also bagged the Best Actress role in (English) for Ajibola's movie.

Shanty Town also took home the Best Actress of the Year Award in a Supporting Role and Best Use of Make Up.

Underbelly carted away four awards in different categories including Director of the Year award, Best Use of Special Effect, Best in Production Design and award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English).

Ifedichie won Award for Best Use of Nigerian Food and Igbo film, while Marc Adebesin and AJ Fashina's Dice took home the award for Best Use of Costume.

Also, House of Secrets won the award for Movie with the Best Sound, while the Best Screenplay went to Afamefuna with the duo of Kiki Bakare and Mimisola Daniels, winning the award for the Best Kiss in a Movie for Egun.

NAN reports that the highlights of the events were the presentation of the special recognition awards by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun alongside BON founder, Seun Oloketuyi, to thespians Adebayo Salami and Toyin Adegbola, for their contributions to the movie industry.

Adeleke in his remarks stated that Osun is the bedrock of arts and culture, adding that in terms of hospitality, Osun has what it takes to be number one in the entertainment industry.

"I bring good tidings to you in terms of culture, tourism and entertainment. l invite the creative industry and movie producers to come to Osun and I assure you government will give you all the necessary support to grow and become the best," he said.

Similarly, Salami expressed joy for being recognised in the creative industry. He said it was an honour to be recognised and appreciated.

"I urge our creative industry practitioners to continue to strive to be good role models to the younger generation. Everyone should continue to seek for more knowledge in what they do, display humility, maintain discipline and be honest in all their dealings," he advised.

Here's the full list of winners at the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards 2023