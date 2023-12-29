'A Tribe Called Judah' has crossed half a billion naira gross in 14 days

According to a post on Instagram by the Nigerian filmmaker Akindele, the movie has grossed a total of ₦613 million in the Nigerian box office. In the post, she thanked her fans, the huge swathe of Nigerian film enthusiasts that have remained consistent, splurging on her projects since she first rose to fame as the star of the movie franchise Jenifa.

A Tribe Called Judah hasn't stopped breaking records since its nationwide cinematic release on December 15, 2023. It recorded an opening weekend gross of ₦113 million, the highest the Nollywood industry has recorded and is currently the highest-grossing movie for the year 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other current box office winners include, Ada Omo Daddy by Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe which was released on December 15, 2023, and currently records a gross of ₦104 million.

Aigbe also took to Instagram to thank her fans and the nation at large.

Leading the cast is Omowunmi Dada, who gets engaged to her lover, played by Tayo Faniran. But the cross-cultural love gets hit with several obstructions arising from opposite ends of the family. The drama-filled feature is currently still showing across cinemas nationwide.

Another recorded-breaking title is Malaika by Toyin Abraham which hit a gross of ₦104.3 million in eight days since its debut on December 22, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT