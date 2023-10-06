'Something Like Gold' is most-watched Nollywood film in cinemas this week

Something Like Gold recorded a total seven-day gross of ₦18.7 million between September 29, 2023 - October 5, 2023, following its opening weekend gross of ₦11 million.

The film tells the story of a lady who finds love again after being stood up during her wedding. She must navigate a new life after her father's wealth is seized.

The cast includes Sandra Okunzuwa, Mercy Johnson, Kunle Remi, Tope Olowoniyan, Segun Arinze, Patrick Doyle, Timini Egbuson, Teniola Aladese, Broda Shaggi, Waliu Abayomi Fagbemi, Bela Salami and Ebere Doris Okorie.

Something Like Gold's gross put it behind Hollywood sci-fi, The Creator, which grossed ₦23.3 million for the week, and ahead of The Equalizer 3 in fourth place with ₦11.5 million.

The Expendables 4 finished top of the chart with a seven-day gross of ₦24.2 million and a total cumulative of ₦63.6 million since its release on September 22, 2023.

The second most-watched Nollywood film for the week was A Weekend To Forget in the fifth spot with ₦5.9 million and a total gross of ₦28.5 million since its debut two weeks ago.

