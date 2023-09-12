ADVERTISEMENT
Friends turn into deadly foes in 'A Weekend To Forget' official trailer

Faith Oloruntoyin

A fun getaway turns dark as we see some of our favourites in a new light.

A Weekend to Forget gives a glimpse of what to expect with the trailer release. [Inkblot]
A Weekend to Forget gives a glimpse of what to expect with the trailer release.

As we await A Weekend To Forget's theatrical debut on Friday September 22, 2023, the producers have released an exciting glimpse of what to expect. The trailer was released on Inkblot's social page with a caption that read, "Seven adults in one house for a weekend; what could go wrong? Only everything".

Really, what could go wrong when friends reunite as old scores are revisited on a weekend getaway that quickly becomes bloody?

In the clip, the grand host, who is played by Elozonam Ogbolu, intimates the rest of them on starting up a billionaire's club, but that dream is short-lived as unresolved beefs make it almost impossible for a night of rest. We also see as well as Big Brother Naija's Neo Akpofure and his very energetic character in the intense drama.

The director, Damola Ademola, recently shared the idea behind A Weekend To Forget's storyline. According to him, the story was inspired by a weekend getaway he and a couple of friends had. However, he noted that the movie's ending was nothing close to what happened between him and his friends.

Other casts asides Elozonam and current BBNaija All Stars housemate Neo include Stan Nze, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Uche Montana, Ini Dima-Okojie, Akin Lewis, and Erica Nlewedim.

A Weekend to Forget will be at the Nigerian cinemas nationwide in 11 days and there is much excitement booming as we wait.

Watch the trailer:

