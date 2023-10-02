6 promising Nigerian titles to expect this October

We can expect crime thrillers, revenge drama, heist shots and some comedy as well. So get ready and start taking notes as we take you through what is to come.

Here are six Nigerian titles to expect this October:

Iyawo Mi

First on the list is Iyawo Mi (My Wife) a short film directed and written by Mo Abudu. It tells the heart-wrenching story of a young married man named Kunle. His nightmare begins when he returns home to his wife, Eniola hallucinating, screaming at their children and neighbours, and threatening to kill everyone.

The predominately Yoruba film features Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Ogunmola, Segun Arinze, and Jude Chukwuka.

Iyawo Mi will debut at the Ebony Life cinemas on October 6, 2023.

Watch the trailer:

Her Perfect Life

Her Perfect Life is also a short film directed and written by Abudu. This story follows the life of Onajite Johnson Ibrahim, a woman with a seemingly perfect life. At 39, she has it all; a flourishing career, a growing business, a loving husband, and two bright and beautiful children. Beneath the picture-perfect exterior, she wants to end it all.

It features Pearl Thusi and Joseph Benjamin as lead actors, whilst the support roles include Omawunmi Dada, Uzo Osimpka, Christian Paul, and Mary Lazarus.

It will also debut at the Ebony Life cinemas on October 6, 2023.

Watch the trailer:

Slum King

Next is Africa Magic's latest TV series Slum King, which explores the psychology, drama, struggles, and major issues in a metropolitan city. It is expected to be a 10-part limited drama series.

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola, the all-star cast for the original includes Tobi Bakare, Teniola Aladese, Olarotimi Fakunle, Idia Aisien, Elvina Ibru, Hermes Iyele, Bolaji Ogunmola, Philip Asaya, Charles Inojie, Greg Ojefua, Sonia Irabor, Gideon Okeke and Jidekene Achufusi.

It is expected to start airing on October 8, 2023, and will subsequently show every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel. 151 and GOtv Supa+ channel 12)

Watch the teaser:

Ijogbon

The feature film follows the lives of four teenage youths from the rural village of Oyo Oke in South-West Nigeria, who stumble on a pouch of diamonds. Things get chaotic as the owners of the diamond return in search of who dared take their treasure. And now the teenage youths must come face to face with a lot of chaos as regards the diamonds as they work together to save one of their friends

Created by Kunle Afolayan, Ijogbon features Ruby Akubueze, Kayode Ojuolape, Fawaz of Ikorodu Boiz and Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa as the four friends in the drama.

Other prominent names to expect include Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade, Manuel Bimbo, Yemi Solade, Sam Dede, Gregory Ojefua, Saeed Mallam, Femi Branch, Femi Adebayo Salami and Dorathy Bachor.

On October 13, 2023, it will make its debut on Netflix.

Watch the trailer:

Merry Men 3: Nemesis

The Merry Men are set to return for the third sequel after a long wait since the last one. Following the teaser release we can affirm the return of AY Makun, Ramsey Nouah, and William Uchemba for what looks like a revenge drama following the death of someone precious.

Directed by Moses Inwang and produced by Darlington Abuda, the cast includes Sam Dede, Francis Onwochei, Ufoma Mc Dermott, Nadia Buari, Caroline Hutchings, Regina Daniels.

It will make its theatrical debut on October 13, 2023, which will be distributed by Filmone Entertainment across cinemas nationwide.

Watch the teaser:

Small Talk

Directed by Biodun Stephen, the feature film takes viewers on a journey to the investigation of a home robbery. The comedy-drama will feature Mr Marcaoni, Lasisi Elenu, Taye Arimoro, Moet Abebe, Blessing Nze and Lizzy Jay.

Small Talk will debut at the cinemas nationwide on October 27, 2023.