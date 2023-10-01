Mo Abudu's directorial debut lands release date

Abudu took on the dual roles as writer and director for the production of the short films titled Her Perfect Life and Iyawo Mi (My Wife).

Her Perfect Life follows the life of Onajite Johnson Ibrahim, a woman with a seemingly perfect life. At 39, she has it all; a flourishing career, a growing business, a loving husband, and two bright and beautiful children. Beneath the picture-perfect exterior, she wants to end it all.

It features Pearl Thusi and Joseph Benjamin as lead actors, whilst the support roles include Omawunmi Dada, Uzo Osimpka, Christian Paul, and Mary Lazarus.

Iyawo Mi (My Wife) tells the heart-wrenching story of a young married man named Kunle, who lives in the impoverished downtown area of Lagos. His night of horror begins when he returns home to his wife, Eniola hallucinating, screaming at their children and neighbours, and threatening to kill everyone.

The predominately Yoruba film features Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Ogunmola, Segun Arinze, and Jude Chukwuka.

Speaking on the importance of the two short films which centre around mental health as their theme, Abudu divulged the sacrifice of having to step out of her comfort zone to create them.

In her words, "They shed light on the often-unspoken mental health challenges prevalent in Nigerian society, issues that resonate across the globe. Mental health concerns transcend age, race, income, and social class, and regrettably, they are on the rise".

Both productions were handled by the same crew set, they include Abudu, Bola Atta, Wale Tinubu, and Shola Akinlade as executive producers, Heidi Uys, Inem King, Joshua Olaoluwa, and Sonia Nwosu took on the producer seats, Kabelo Thathe as the director of photography.

These two short films have had quite an interesting tour and this theatrical debut is described as a homecoming. It has featured in several festivals including Oscar-qualifying film festivals this summer, Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival, Rhode Island Film Festival, and the HollyShorts Film Festival.