ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Mo Abudu's directorial debut lands release date

Faith Oloruntoyin

The two short films are coming to Nigerian cinemas in a few days.

Mo Abudu makes directorial debut with two short films
Mo Abudu makes directorial debut with two short films

Recommended articles

Abudu took on the dual roles as writer and director for the production of the short films titled Her Perfect Life and Iyawo Mi (My Wife).

Her Perfect Life follows the life of Onajite Johnson Ibrahim, a woman with a seemingly perfect life. At 39, she has it all; a flourishing career, a growing business, a loving husband, and two bright and beautiful children. Beneath the picture-perfect exterior, she wants to end it all.

It features Pearl Thusi and Joseph Benjamin as lead actors, whilst the support roles include Omawunmi Dada, Uzo Osimpka, Christian Paul, and Mary Lazarus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iyawo Mi (My Wife) tells the heart-wrenching story of a young married man named Kunle, who lives in the impoverished downtown area of Lagos. His night of horror begins when he returns home to his wife, Eniola hallucinating, screaming at their children and neighbours, and threatening to kill everyone.

The predominately Yoruba film features Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Ogunmola, Segun Arinze, and Jude Chukwuka.

Speaking on the importance of the two short films which centre around mental health as their theme, Abudu divulged the sacrifice of having to step out of her comfort zone to create them.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her words, "They shed light on the often-unspoken mental health challenges prevalent in Nigerian society, issues that resonate across the globe. Mental health concerns transcend age, race, income, and social class, and regrettably, they are on the rise".

Mo Abudu hosted a private screening of Iyawo Mi and Her Perfect Life.
Mo Abudu hosted a private screening of Iyawo Mi and Her Perfect Life. Pulse Nigeria

Both productions were handled by the same crew set, they include Abudu, Bola Atta, Wale Tinubu, and Shola Akinlade as executive producers, Heidi Uys, Inem King, Joshua Olaoluwa, and Sonia Nwosu took on the producer seats, Kabelo Thathe as the director of photography.

These two short films have had quite an interesting tour and this theatrical debut is described as a homecoming. It has featured in several festivals including Oscar-qualifying film festivals this summer, Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival, Rhode Island Film Festival, and the HollyShorts Film Festival.

Her Perfect Life and Iyawo Mi (My Wife) will premiere on October 6, 2023 at EbonyLife Cinemas.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 times Adekunle stole the show on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 times Adekunle stole the show on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 major highlights from Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 major highlights from Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Here are 4 celebrities who carry Nigeria's matter on their heads

Here are 4 celebrities who carry Nigeria's matter on their heads

Mo Abudu's directorial debut lands release date

Mo Abudu's directorial debut lands release date

4 times Cross was the ultimate game master on 'BBNaija All Stars'

4 times Cross was the ultimate game master on 'BBNaija All Stars'

We built 38 sets from scratch for 'The Black Book' - Editi Effiong

We built 38 sets from scratch for 'The Black Book' - Editi Effiong

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

BBNaija's Angel debunks rumours tagging her relationship with Soma as PR

BBNaija's Angel debunks rumours tagging her relationship with Soma as PR

Nigerian producer Hitsound kicks off attempt to set new Guinness World Record

Nigerian producer Hitsound kicks off attempt to set new Guinness World Record

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Six highlights from Ilebaye so far on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/ilebayeee]

6 major highlights from Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The Black Book became a global hit in three days. [Titter/Editieffiong]

'The Black Book' is number 1 on Netflix in 12 countries

Editi Effiong's 'The Black Book' is officially a global hit [Twitter/EditiEffiong]

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

Netflix releases RMD's grand character introduction in The Black Book. [Instagram/editieffiong]

We built 38 sets from scratch for 'The Black Book' - Editi Effiong