Kayode Kasum's 'Something Like Gold' lands official release date

Something Like Gold tells the love story of a lady who finds love again after being stood up during her wedding. She must now navigate a new life after her father's wealth is seized. The trailer teased a romance movie which is expected to ignite love.

It is directed by Kasum, who is known for his directorial work on This Lady Called Life, Soole and Obara'M. The movie is produced by Sandra Okunzuwa also plays the lead role.

The cast includes Mercy Johnson, Kunle Remi, Tope Olowoniyan, Segun Arinze, Patrick Doyle, Timini Egbuson, Teniola Aladese, Broda Shaggi, Waliu Abayomi Fagbemi, Bela Salami and Ebere Doris Okorie.

Okunzuwa confirmed the announcement with a post online sharing that Something Like God will be her first production to head to the cinemas. This is also Kunle Remi's first released feature this year and everyone is excited to see him return to the big screens.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, August 31, 2023, Kasum dropped the first hint of the movie asking all to anticipate its coming. This officially opened us up to the world of Something Like Gold. He said, "This September, Something like Gold is coming to make romance great again. Anticipate".

Something Like Gold will debut in cinemas nationwide on September 29, 2023, in a joint collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment. It joins the list of exciting movies to look out for this month.

Watch the trailer: