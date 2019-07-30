The cast of ‘Executioner’ is led by Segun Arinze, who plays the role of a DPO and father to Joseph Momodu, the leader of a robbery gang.

Speaking on his role, Joseph Momodu says it was an interesting experience. “I had to leave my personality at home and wear the toga of an armed robber on the set of ‘Executioner’. I remember this scene when I had to act like there was a bullet in my tummy which had to be removed. It was not an easy task because I had to make it real.

“Working with Segun Arinze is always fun because I had worked with him on another set before ‘Executioner,’ so it’s easy working with him and bond with him. He was my dad on the set and we bonded like father and son and it’s always a privilege working with a talented veteran,” Momoh said.

‘Executioner’s director Wale Rasak said it was a delight working with notable movie acts on the set of the movie. He said, “It was amazing on the set. Working with experienced actors like Segun Arinze, Lota Chukwu, Joseph Momodu, and Seun Akindele, it makes your job close to easy because they already know their onions and only needs your directions to drive home the point. The movie is filled with suspense and captivating moments.”

‘Executioner’ tells the story of DPO Jonathan (Segun Arinze) whose son Kingsley (Joseph Momodu) is a notorious armed robber. His identity has long been a tough nut to crack for inspector Mustapha (Seun Akindele) and his team of policemen. Cynthia (Lota Chukwu) an intelligence officer, however, got to know of the secret and shared the same info with the DPO disguised as an old woman. This revelation thus prompts the DPO to make moves to save his son from the hands of the law.