SaveManifest trends on Twitter following NBC's shocking cancellation

The hashtag which is currently trending on Twitter follows NBC's Monday announcement confirming the cancellation of the show after three seasons.

According to a report by Deadline, NBC did not confirm the reason for the abrupt cancellation of the show despite its six-season plan.

Confirming NBC's new stance on the show, creator Jeff Rake shared on Twitter: "My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest."

The show's first two seasons recently premiered on Netflix and shot to top three position on the viewership ranks in the U.S. hence the online appeal for Netflix to acquire the show.

Saving the show will not be a first for Netflix as the streamer has made a move to secure series like 'Lucifer' and 'Designated Survivors' from cancellation with the former going on to become a massive hit on the streaming platform.