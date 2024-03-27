Kanayo O Kanayo proud to play 'first major Igbo-speaking role' since 1992

The actor achieved mainstream success playing the ritualist, Chief Omego, in the Igbo-speaking classic, Living in Bondage. He's gone on to star in dozens more films over the past 30 years but this is the first time he's returning to his roots in a major production.

"Everyone is at home in his dialect. English language remains a borrowed tongue," he captioned an Instagram post about the new film's trailer on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Out of Breath is an Igbo epic film supposedly inspired by true events and is touted as an African story of tradition and courage.

The film is directed by Obi Emelonye, who released the trailer on Sunday, March 24, to celebrate his 57th birthday.

"I have planted another legacy tree by cooking something in Igbo," he posted on Twitter.

Out of Breath also features Jidekene Achufusi, Chidi Mokeme, Queen Nwokoye, Ebele Okaro, Obi Okoli, Chinenye Nnebe, and Echelon Mbadiwe.

The film will join a short list of indigenous epics to reach the mainstream Nollywood audience over the past few years. Yoruba epics including Aníkúlápó, King of Thieves, Òrìṣà, and Jagun Jagun have recently enjoyed varying levels of critical and commercial success. Another Yoruba epic, Beast of Two Worlds, will start showing in cinemas nationwide on March 29.