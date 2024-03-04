These are the Nollywood movies and series to watch in March

Some have already had their cinema days and will not come to streaming. Others are coming directly to streaming. While others are heading to the cinemas.

From the latest from Kunle Afolayan to the male equivalent of The Real Housewives of Lagos (if everything goes as planned), there is content in March for every taste.

See below the Nollywood movies/TV series to watch this March:

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Saro returns in a sequel series by Kunle Afolayan. In a race against time to avoid a dismal fate, the traveller returns to the Oyo kingdom with orders to complete a nearly impossible task.

The cast includes Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, Eyiyemi Afolayan, Owobo Ogunde, Layi Wasabi, Lateef Adedimeji and Gabriel Afolayan. Written by Sola Dada, Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre will be available on Netflix, on March 1, 2024.

Ebuka Turns Africa Up

Ebuka Turna Africa Up series follows celebrated Nigerian TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as he takes the audience on an exhilarating journey through Africa with his friends. This list of people who will accompany Obi-Uchendu will include Nollywood stars Timini Egbuson, Zubby Michael, Jimmie Akinsola, Onoja Adole and Alistair Englebert Preston.

Episodes one and two will arrive on Prime Video on March 1, 2024, and then Episodes three and four on March 8, 2024.

Rainmakers

“Is rainmaking real or just a trick?” asks Niyi Akinmolayan’s latest project. Rainmakers is a documentary that explores the phenomenon of controlling the weather by people who possess the gift to command or cease rain through prayers.

Rainmakers will commence streaming on Prime Video on March 1, 2024.

The Two Aishas

The Two Aishas is a 2023 film starring Rahama Sadau and Maryam Booth as the titular Aishas. They aren’t your typical friends, they share the same faith and social status. They come to loggerheads when their husbands' decide contest for the same gubernatorial seat.

The Two Aishas will arrive on Prime Video, on March 1, 2024.

Insecure

Efa Iwara and Beverly Naya star in Insecure, a psychological drama directed by Benn Nwokike and produced by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed. When a devoted wife helps her husband build a thriving art gallery, their seemingly perfect life is disrupted by a captivating woman. As she grapples with heartbreak and betrayal, she must also confront her own insecurities and embark on a desperate quest for justice.

The feature stars Ade Laoye, Demi Banwo, Michael Ejoor, Darasimi Nadi, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, and Tope Olowoniyan.

Insecure will commence its cinematic journey nationwide on March 8, 2024.

Different Strokes

Directed by Biodun Stephen and produced by Mosun Filani, the film follows the story of four friends who share one goal and an unwavering commitment to achieve it.

It features Deyemi Okanlawon, Lateef Adedimeji, Etim Effiong, Jim Iyke, Mercy Johnson, Lilian Esoro and Blessing Nze.

Different Strokes will start streaming on Prime Video on March 8, 2024.

Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju)

Beast of Two Worlds looks at the life of a desperate king facing banishment due to his wife’s inability to produce a son. He takes a new wife from another world who promises him an heir but her arrival brings unforeseen chaos to the kingdom forcing the king to confront his fears and fight to secure his dynasty’s future.

It stars Odunlade Adekola, Sola Sobowale, Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Mercy Aigbe, Fathia Balogun and Bimbo Akintola.

The indigenous movie will premiere across cinemas nationwide on March 29, 2024.

Other titles that have been teased to commence streaming this month include:

The Kuju's Again (Prime Video)

The 2023 movie follow the Kuju clan as they gathered at a hotel resort for the traditional wedding of Mauyon and Lily. But things quickly take a turn for the worse when underlying tension meets unfortunate incidents as money as well as people go missing.

The movie stars Timini Egbuson, Sophie Alakija, Bisola Aiyeola, Kunle Remi, Ronke Odusanya, Mimi Onalaja, and Bimbo Ademoyo.

The Kujus Again is coming to Prime Video on March 22, 2024.

Afamefuna (Netflix)

Afamefuna is an Igbo language film that dives deep into the apprenticeship institution that has become synonymous with the South-Eastern part of Nigeria. The Kayode Kasum-directed movie stars Kanayo O. Kanayo, Segun Arinze, Stan Nze and Alexx Ekubo.

This film will be released on Netflix on March 29, 2024.

Where The Heck is My Period (Prime Video)

Where The Heck is My Period? is a documentary that chronicles the daily lives of Nigerian women living with Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). Produced by Stephanie Coker, the documentary also features interviews with gynaecologists, religious leaders, public figures, and native African doctors.

Japa

The film is a co-production between Inkblot Productions and 1POD Pictures. Japa! is a front-row ticket to high drama, unyielding ambition, and quest for a better life all served with a generous dose of comedy. Written by Chinaza Onuzo, Tamara Aihie, and Isioma Osaje, who was also the director, the movie features captivating scenes balanced with exciting, suspenseful moments and excellent storytelling at its core.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Jidekene Achufusi, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Seun Ajayi, Mofe Duncan, Layi Wasabi, The Igbo Wolf, and many more make up the cast.

Japa will be released on Prime Video on the March 8, 2024.

Her Dark Past

In Her Dark Past, the life of an uber-successful social media influencer and life coach starts to crumble when the child she left for dead resurfaces years later, giving way to a complex spiral of drama that imperils her seemingly perfect life and unearths the trauma she fights daily to bury.

Directed by Oluwatobi Deborah Ahmed and Samuel Oluwasegun Ogundeyi and produced by Elvis Damptey and Adeniran Wuraola, the film stars Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Daniel Etim Effiong, Iremide Adeoye, Ego Ihenacho and Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko among others.

Her Dark Past will be release on Africa Magic Showcase, March 3, 2024 by 8:30 pm WAT, and Africa Magic Urban, March 10, 2024 by 8:00 pm WAT.

Casa De Nova

Directed by Uyoyou Adia, Casa De Nova follows the ghost of a wealthy man as he intrudes into the lives of people still alive through a mirror.

The cast includes Taye Aromoro, Lilian Esoro, Anne Icha, Efe Irele, Tope Tedela, Nosa Rex, Lizzy Jay, Eso Dike, Moyinoluwa Olutayo, Miriam Peter and many others.

Casa De Nova will be released on Prime Video on the March 29, 2024.