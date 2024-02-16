Here's all you need to know about Niyi Akinmolayan's 'Beast of Two Worlds'

Ajao in an exclusive with ShockNg, shared that although the upcoming movie is an indigenous title, it would however have its twist from what has been done before. “Beast of Two Worlds is a twist on the epic narrative and it has a strong moral value and lesson to take home. It’s a movie that was made with so much love and passion and I’m sure the Nigerian audience would love it," she expressed.

Directed by Odunlade Adekola and Adebayo Tijani, Beast of Two Worlds takes its audience into the life of a desperate king (Adekola) facing banishment because he doesn't have a son. He takes a new wife (Ajao) from another world who promises him an heir but her arrival brings unforeseen chaos to the kingdom, forcing the king to confront his fears and fight to secure the future of his dynasty.

The star-packed cast includes Sola Sobowale, Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Mercy Aigbe, Bimbo Akintola, Fathia Balogun, Ibrahim Chatta, Peju Ogunmola and Olayode Juliana.

Speaking on the reason behind the partnership with Niyi Akinmolayan, Ajao opened up about admiring the previous works done by Anthill. She said: “Anthill Studios is a company that knows their stuff, I fell in love with their commitment to the love of films, their contagious energy always to want to tell stories their way and when I made Beast of Two Worlds there was no one better suited to partner with than Anthill Studios, I mean its evident in their past works.”

The official trailer which was released on Thursday, February 15, 2024, shows a glimpse of the drama the audience can expect when it premieres across cinemas nationwide on March 29, 2024.