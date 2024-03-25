ADVERTISEMENT
Kanayo O Kanayo, Chidi Mokeme, JKA star in new Igbo epic film 'Out of Breath'

Samson Toromade

The film is supposedly inspired by true events and is touted as an African story of tradition and courage.

Kanayo O Kanayo in 'Out of Breath' [OBAY TV]
Kanayo O Kanayo in 'Out of Breath' [OBAY TV]

He released the film's trailer on Sunday, March 24, 2024, to sync with his 57th birthday celebration.

"I have planted another legacy tree by cooking something in Igbo," he posted on Twitter early on Sunday.

Out of Breath features Living in Bondage: Breaking Free co-stars, Kanayo O Kanayo and Jidekene Achifusi, and Shanty Town actor, Chidi Mokeme, in starring roles. Also featured in the epic are Queen Nwokoye, Ebele Okaro, Obi Okoli, Chinenye Nnebe, and Echelon Mbadiwe.

Chidi Mokeme in 'Out of Breath' [OBAY TV]
Chidi Mokeme in 'Out of Breath' [OBAY TV]

The film is supposedly inspired by true events and is touted as an African story of tradition and courage. The feature film is co-produced by Emelonye and Emmanuella Ngozi Ideh, who's also credited as the writer. Emelonye is also the director of The Mirror Boy, Money Miss Road, Echoes of War, and Badamasi.

His latest film will join a long list of indigenous epics to reach the mainstream Nollywood audience. Over the past year, Yoruba epics including Aníkúlápó, King of Thieves, Òrìṣà, and Jagun Jagun have enjoyed varying levels of critical and commercial success. Another Yoruba epic, Beast of Two Worlds, will start showing in cinemas nationwide on March 29.

Out of Breath does not have a release date yet.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

