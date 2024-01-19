'A Tribe Called Judah' records a 55% gross fall as holiday rush dwindles

According to the Cinemas Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the record-breaking movie, A Tribe Called Judah experienced a 55% drop between January 12, 2024 to January 18, 2024. The data show that the comedy-drama grossed ₦84.6 million, which is a lot lower than its did just last week.

However, this change hasn't affected the Funke Akindele-produced movie from maintaining its top spot on the chart, making it the most-watched Nigerian cinematic movie for the fifth time in a row, with a total of ₦1,320,874,174.

Next in line is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which also experienced a 48% drop this week. At ₦37.9 million for its seven-day gross, the Hollywood title closes in on the ₦500 million mark, with a current total of ₦479,984,118.

Despite the piracy leak of Toyin Abraham's movie Malaika, it maintained the third spot on the charts this week, with a seven-day gross of ₦24.5 million. The family drama has spent four weeks at the Nigerian cinemas and currently has a total of ₦272,353,324.

In fourth place is Ada Omo Daddy by Mercy Aigbe, which records a seven-day gross of ₦14.7 million and a total of ₦200,834,172.

Whilst the fight against illegal dubbing of cinematic content continues, A Tribe Called Judah and Malaika move on with their international releases.

See the chart below: