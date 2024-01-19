ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'A Tribe Called Judah' records a 55% gross fall as holiday rush dwindles

Faith Oloruntoyin

A Tribe Called Judah, Ada Omo Daddy and Malaika continue to top the Nigerian box office chart.

'A Tribe Called Judah' and other cinematic movies experience a drop in sales
'A Tribe Called Judah' and other cinematic movies experience a drop in sales

Recommended articles

According to the Cinemas Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the record-breaking movie, A Tribe Called Judah experienced a 55% drop between January 12, 2024 to January 18, 2024. The data show that the comedy-drama grossed ₦84.6 million, which is a lot lower than its did just last week.

However, this change hasn't affected the Funke Akindele-produced movie from maintaining its top spot on the chart, making it the most-watched Nigerian cinematic movie for the fifth time in a row, with a total of ₦1,320,874,174.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next in line is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which also experienced a 48% drop this week. At ₦37.9 million for its seven-day gross, the Hollywood title closes in on the ₦500 million mark, with a current total of ₦479,984,118.

Despite the piracy leak of Toyin Abraham's movie Malaika, it maintained the third spot on the charts this week, with a seven-day gross of ₦24.5 million. The family drama has spent four weeks at the Nigerian cinemas and currently has a total of ₦272,353,324.

In fourth place is Ada Omo Daddy by Mercy Aigbe, which records a seven-day gross of ₦14.7 million and a total of ₦200,834,172.

Whilst the fight against illegal dubbing of cinematic content continues, A Tribe Called Judah and Malaika move on with their international releases.

See the chart below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Prime Video suspends support for Nigerian originals, guts local team

Prime Video suspends support for Nigerian originals, guts local team

'A Tribe Called Judah' records a 55% gross fall as holiday rush dwindles

'A Tribe Called Judah' records a 55% gross fall as holiday rush dwindles

Animation filmmaker Shofela Coker has received 3 Annie Awards nominations

Animation filmmaker Shofela Coker has received 3 Annie Awards nominations

Actor Kunle Remi and wife Tiwi release vintage themed pre-wedding photos

Actor Kunle Remi and wife Tiwi release vintage themed pre-wedding photos

Latest trailer reveals more chaos in season 7 of 'Skinny Girl In Transit'

Latest trailer reveals more chaos in season 7 of 'Skinny Girl In Transit'

British-Nigerian star Samm Henshaw is bringing his talent to Afrobeats

British-Nigerian star Samm Henshaw is bringing his talent to Afrobeats

Gospel singer Moses Bliss proposes to his partner in London

Gospel singer Moses Bliss proposes to his partner in London

Filmmaker Mo Abudu has announced a new series 'Baby Farm'

Filmmaker Mo Abudu has announced a new series 'Baby Farm'

Tiwa Savage reacts to being robbed in London this week

Tiwa Savage reacts to being robbed in London this week

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nkem Owoh in ObaraM musical [Instagram/kayodekasum]

Here are 3 Nollywood musicals on streaming to watch this weekend

Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold feature on soundtrack Hollywood movie

Jay-Z's film with Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold to hit Nigerian cinemas in April

'Skinny Girl In Transit' season 7 drops this January [Instagram/Shockng]

Ndani TV's 'Skinny Girl In Transit' season 7 to premiere this January

Toyin Abraham claims she spent about ₦500 million on Malaika [TAFP]

Lagos Police arrests 5 people for pirating Toyin Abraham's new film 'Malaika'