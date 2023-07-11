'Love, Lust & Other Things' takes top spot with ₦10 million

Love, Lust and Other Things has debuted with ₦10 million within a few days of being released in local theatres.

In addition to grossing this much, the rom-com has displaced heavy hitters like Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny as well as Transformers: Rise of The Beasts to steal the top position.

This is a huge feat considering the contenders and the fact that it was released last week on July 7, 2023.

Directed by Kayode Kasum, the romantic title tells the story of a recently divorced middle-aged woman who goes on a journey of self-discovery in order to find out what she really wants between love, sex, and money.

She leaves her marriage of five years to find herself. Along the way, she meets Khalid, who appears to be the perfect man. Things are great until a blast from the past comes tumbling in, threatening to ruin everything.

Produced by Chris Odeh, the project is led by Osas Ighodaro, who plays Lydia, a 45-year-old divorced mother of teenage twins who is a successful real estate broker.

The romantic title stars an A-list cast that includes Ramsey Noauh, Wale Ojo, Kunle Remi, Yakub Mohammed, and Efe Irele.

Distributed by FilmOne, the movie is by two production companies – Mswitch and Sozo.

While Love, Lust and Other Things leads the domestic box office, another Nollywood movie titled Big Love is in the top five slot.

Over the weekend, the Biodun Stephen-directed feature earned ₦7 million. Since its release, the movie has made a total of ₦33 million.

