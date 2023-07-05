ADVERTISEMENT
'Big Love' displaces 'Transformers', 'The Flash', nears ₦20 million

Inemesit Udodiong

The newcomer is one movie away from dominating the box office.

Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson play the lead in 'Big Love'
However, things are finally looking up the local movie industry, with Inkblots’ Big Love leading the charge.

Despite being released less than a week ago, on June 28, 2023, the romantic drama has earned almost ₦20 million.

The movie grossed ₦7.5 million from two days of advance screening, hinting that the Inkblots’ first 2023 title was resonating with moviegoers.

When the film officially opened to the public from June 30 - July 2, 2023, Big Love racked up an additional ₦12 million.

So far, the romantic title has earned a total of ₦19. 6 million, knocking down foreign movies like Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, The Flash, and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, which is always a major feat for a Nollywood movie.

Big Love is currently one movie away from dominating the local box office. With how well it is doing, we are excited to see what happens after the title spends a full week in theatres.

Written and directed by Biodun Stephen, the film explores the eruption of love between Adil, a young and passionate man chasing his dreams, and Adina, a focused and independent woman making ends meet at a graduate training camp.

On what to expect from the movie, the filmmaker says, "Big Love will surely make you all fuzzy, mushy, and warm because it's just that—a beautiful film made to sweeten your heart. I bet you would have a permanent smile on your face whilst watching. So many ooh and aww moments. Bimbo and Timini's onscreen chemistry was just a joy to watch."

The movie is led by Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson, supported by Jaye Kuti, Seyi Awolowo, Teniola Aladese, Shaffy Bello, Kalu Ikeagwu, Deza The Great, and Jedediah.

Big Love is currently showing in theatres across the country.

Watch the trailer:

