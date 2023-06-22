ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' stays on top with ₦54 million

Inemesit Udodiong

Nigerian moviegoers spent a total of ₦153. 7 million in the third week of June.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set before 2007's Transformers.Paramount Pictures
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is set before 2007's "Transformers."Paramount Pictures

Recommended articles

After spending a few more days in theatres, the data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria shows that the sci-fi movie is still on top with ₦54 million.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the seventh installment in Paramount’s action franchise follows Optimus Prime and the Autobots as they attempt to take out a threat that’s capable of destroying the entire planet. It stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse maintains second place with ₦35 million, in addition to the ₦22.7 million from the previous week.

The animated adventure from Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation has now grossed a total of ₦79.9 million.

Fast X is currently in third place with ₦25 million. The tenth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise has earned a total of ₦279.8 million. The newest addition, Jason Momoa's villain Dante Reyes has largely praised as the best antagonist of the franchise.

Newcomer The Flash came in sixth, pulling in ₦3.7 million after one day of advanced screening. Next week's numbers should tell us more about how Nigerians are responding to the DC title, which is getting mostly negative reviews worldwide.

In general, Nigerian moviegoers spent a total of ₦153. 7 million from June 9–15, 2023, on both international and Nollywood titles, with most of it going to foreign movies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy becomes first African artist to hit 1 billion plays on Audiomack

Burna Boy becomes first African artist to hit 1 billion plays on Audiomack

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' stays on top with ₦54 million

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' stays on top with ₦54 million

Magixx shockingly confesses to still being a virgin

Magixx shockingly confesses to still being a virgin

Like Lagbaja, I'm covering my face as a rebrand - KCee

Like Lagbaja, I'm covering my face as a rebrand - KCee

Blaqbonez claims there's no true love in Lagos

Blaqbonez claims there's no true love in Lagos

Reality TV star Nengi shows off new butt cheek tattoo

Reality TV star Nengi shows off new butt cheek tattoo

Harrysong announces plans to marry a second wife

Harrysong announces plans to marry a second wife

Spotify launches dedicated site for key information on Afrobeats

Spotify launches dedicated site for key information on Afrobeats

Zeb Ejiro's comeback continues with 90s hit Nollywood drama series 'Ripples'

Zeb Ejiro's comeback continues with 90s hit Nollywood drama series 'Ripples'

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'BBNaija Reunion' is back with Level Up housemates [Twitter/Ebuka]

3 major highlights from 'BBNaija Reunion' show

Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro steal the show in 'Love, Lust & Other Things' [Twitter/Shockng]

Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro steal the show in 'Love, Lust & Other Things' trailer

Episode two of 'BBNaija Reunion' brings the drama [Twitter/Ebuka]

Diana and Amaka clear the air on 'BBNaija Reunion' show

Veteran Richard Mofe Damijo is one of the Nollywood delegates at the Nigeria Day at the ucoming Essence Film Festival [Instagram/RichardMofeDamijo]

Here are 12 stars repping Nollywood at 2023 Essence Film Festival