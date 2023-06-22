'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' stays on top with ₦54 million

After spending a few more days in theatres, the data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria shows that the sci-fi movie is still on top with ₦54 million.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the seventh installment in Paramount’s action franchise follows Optimus Prime and the Autobots as they attempt to take out a threat that’s capable of destroying the entire planet. It stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse maintains second place with ₦35 million, in addition to the ₦22.7 million from the previous week.

The animated adventure from Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation has now grossed a total of ₦79.9 million.

Fast X is currently in third place with ₦25 million. The tenth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise has earned a total of ₦279.8 million. The newest addition, Jason Momoa's villain Dante Reyes has largely praised as the best antagonist of the franchise.

Newcomer The Flash came in sixth, pulling in ₦3.7 million after one day of advanced screening. Next week's numbers should tell us more about how Nigerians are responding to the DC title, which is getting mostly negative reviews worldwide.

In general, Nigerian moviegoers spent a total of ₦153. 7 million from June 9–15, 2023, on both international and Nollywood titles, with most of it going to foreign movies.

