Ini Dima-Okojie is an abused housewife in upcoming Nollywood film 'Kill Boro'

The Courage Obayuwana-directed film explores the complexities of family, survival, and the consequences of choices, according to a trailer released on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Desperate to put an end to his mother's domestic horror, Elijah (Kosisochukwu Ogboruche) makes a deal with a notorious gang leader, played by Greg 'Teddy Bear' Ojefua, to kill Boro (Philip Asaya), his father. But nothing is straightforward in this action thriller and there are speeding boats, gun-wielding men, and a lot of menacing screaming to amplify the tension.

Kill Boro also stars Brutus Richard, Michael Dappa, Blessing Uzero, Beloved Osagie, Hilda Dokubo and Yibo Koko. The film is written by Priye Diri, with additional writing by Kester Nsirim, and produced by Ikechukwu Omenaihe, Steve Gukas and Dotun Olakunri.

Kill Boro, set to premiere on Prime Video on March 30, is part of the First Features project by Gukas and Olakunri who aim to nurture and empower a new generation of film directors. The project provides the creatives with adequate training and funding for their very first feature films.

It Blooms in June, directed by Korede Azeez, and starring Susan Pwajok, Femi Jacobs, Kiki Omeli, Kem Ajieh and Dappa, started streaming on Prime Video last month.