Steve Gukas and Dotun Olakuri are back with another First Feature project

Faith Oloruntoyin

Veterans in the Nigerian film industry are back to building a new generation.

Steve Gukas and Dotun Olakunri on the set of Kill Boro.
Steve Gukas and Dotun Olakunri on the set of Kill Boro.

In a press release earlier today, Native Filmworks and Michelangelo Productions are said to have commenced principal photography in Port Harcourt Nigeria for the feature title Kill Boro.

This latest title will be directed by Courage Obayuwana, a protege of the project as his film is one of the 12 films slated to be produced by Gukas in respect to his visionary initiative.

The First Features project is a joint vision by Gukas and Olakunri to nurture and empower a new generation of visionary film directors by providing them with adequate training and funding for their very first feature films.

Stills of the director (Courage Obayuwana in yellow top) on the set of Kill Boro.
Stills of the director (Courage Obayuwana in yellow top) on the set of Kill Boro. Pulse Nigeria

According to Olakunri, the co-founder of the initiative, they intend to influence a new generation of the Nigerian film industry in a positive light. In his words, "Our objective with First Features is to bolster the talent pool in Nollywood. We firmly believe investing in the next wave of filmmakers is essential for the industry's continued growth".

Gukas also expressed how important this project was. He said, "The First Features project reflects our unwavering commitment to elevating Nigerian cinema by nurturing emerging talents with top-tier industry expertise...".

Stills from the set of Kill Boro.
Stills from the set of Kill Boro. Pulse Nigeria

One can only expect something thrilling from Kill Boro considering Cake, the first movie that flagged off the First Feature project in 2022. Another movie to look out for under this project is Love & Life, featuring star cast like Rita Dominic, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Chidi Mokeme and Michelle Dede scheduled to debut in October 2023.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

