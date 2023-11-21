All you need to know about Steve Gukas' First Feature project 'A Father's Love'

The upcoming title, A Father's Love, is directed by Sebastian Ukwa, one of the proteges of Gukas and Dotun Olakunri's film-directing empowering programme.

According to details released by the program's official Instagram sight, the upcoming project is currently shooting in Lagos, Nigeria, as they commenced the principal photography on November 4, 2023.

Speaking on the director and his passion for this project, cofounder of the First Features Project Gukas, describes the Ukwa as one to look out for in the Nigerian film industry. He said, "Sebastian is a storyteller with an eye for detail and a heart for stories with a strong emotional core. Certainly a powerful new voice for Nollywood".

The cast includes Uche Jombo, Yvonne Jegede, Darasimi Nadi, Beloved Osagie, Lydian John and Davide Jones. Although no exact detail has been released on the plot, behind-the-scenes clips show Jombo as an on-air personality.

A Father's Love is the fifth instalment in the First Feature project slate after Kill Boro directed by Courage Obayuwana and shot in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

The First Features project is a joint vision by Gukas and Olakunri to nurture and empower a new generation of visionary film directors by providing them with adequate training and funding for their very first feature films.

Cake flagged off the First Feature slate in 2022. The slate includes Love & Life, which features a star-studded cast including Rita Dominic, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Chidi Mokeme and Michelle Dede.