'It Blooms in June' from First Features Project has commenced streaming on Prime Video

Written by Gabriel Odigiri, the movie dives into the heartfelt story of a father and daughter, as they navigate the complexities of life, love, heartache, and the journey of letting go. After the death of the beloved wife and mother, the two find themselves drawing closer as they grow to fill the void left by her absence.

Directed by one of the proteges of the First Features cohort Korede Azeez, the project features Susan Pwajok, Femi Jacobs, Kiki Omeli, Kem Ajieh and Michael Dappa.

ADVERTISEMENT

It Blooms in June is produced by Dotun Olakunri and Steve Gukas the founders of the First Features project. The project is an initiative to nurture and empower a new generation of visionary film directors by providing them with adequate training and funding for their first feature films.