ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'It Blooms in June' from First Features Project has commenced streaming on Prime Video

Faith Oloruntoyin

So far three Nigerian movies have been produced and released by the Native Filmmakers initiative.

'It Blooms in June' has commenced streaming on Prime Video [Instagram/itbloomsinjune]
'It Blooms in June' has commenced streaming on Prime Video [Instagram/itbloomsinjune]

Recommended articles

Written by Gabriel Odigiri, the movie dives into the heartfelt story of a father and daughter, as they navigate the complexities of life, love, heartache, and the journey of letting go. After the death of the beloved wife and mother, the two find themselves drawing closer as they grow to fill the void left by her absence.

Directed by one of the proteges of the First Features cohort Korede Azeez, the project features Susan Pwajok, Femi Jacobs, Kiki Omeli, Kem Ajieh and Michael Dappa.

ADVERTISEMENT

It Blooms in June is produced by Dotun Olakunri and Steve Gukas the founders of the First Features project. The project is an initiative to nurture and empower a new generation of visionary film directors by providing them with adequate training and funding for their first feature films.

In total, 12 movies are expected to be produced and so far aside from the recent debut of It Blooms in June, other movies that have been released include Cake and Love & Life. Other projects from the initiative, A Father's Love and Kill Boro wrapped up principal photography in 2023 and is expected to premiere soon.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Deyemi Okanlawon just shared the romantic story of how he met his wife

Deyemi Okanlawon just shared the romantic story of how he met his wife

What should you expect from the new 'Aníkúlápó' series? We watched 2 episodes

What should you expect from the new 'Aníkúlápó' series? We watched 2 episodes

You won't believe these 3 'real jobs' Trevor Noah held before becoming famous

You won't believe these 3 'real jobs' Trevor Noah held before becoming famous

'It Blooms in June' from First Features Project has commenced streaming on Prime Video

'It Blooms in June' from First Features Project has commenced streaming on Prime Video

Dice Ailes pays homage to Fela Kuti as he returns with new single 'Dicey Baba'

Dice Ailes pays homage to Fela Kuti as he returns with new single 'Dicey Baba'

Porsha Williams has filed for divorce from Nigerian husband Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams has filed for divorce from Nigerian husband Simon Guobadia

Young Jonn taps Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez for new single 'Big Big Things'

Young Jonn taps Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez for new single 'Big Big Things'

Kcee recruits Teni & Skibii for new single 'Ebelebe'

Kcee recruits Teni & Skibii for new single 'Ebelebe'

Court rejects Davido's application for stay of proceedings in ₦2bn breach of contract lawsuit

Court rejects Davido's application for stay of proceedings in ₦2bn breach of contract lawsuit

Pulse Sports

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'All’s Fair in Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

'A Tribe Called Judah' has enjoyed a record-breaking run in the cinemas since its December 2023 release and grossed over ₦1.4 billion as of mid-February 2024 [FilmOne]

Nigerians spend ₦1.2 billion on cinema films in January

Deyemi Okanlawon

It felt like labour - Deyemi Okanlawon on producing 'All's Fair In Love'

Bisola Aiyeola leans on family as the reason behind her acting choices [Instagram/@iambisola]

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on how being a mother shapes the roles she accepts