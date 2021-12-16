RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Jason Momoa reveals 'Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom' has wrapped up production

The DC ruler of the sea's next adventure inches closer by the day.

A sequel to the famous first Aquaman outing is set for arrival in 2022, and Jason Momoa can not stop giving fans updates on its production status. According to the actor, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' has finished filming.

The process of getting the film to audiences has been a long one due to various factors, not the least of which were Momoa's injuries. According to the star, he has gotten several gashes— including an eye injury that required surgery. ''I'm getting old. I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up,'' he told Ellen Degeneres during a sit down.

While promoting his role in the sci-fi epic 'Dune' Jason Momoa tested positive for COVID earlier this year. However, the actor insisted that he was doing fine and engaged with fans about his status.

The important news about the DC's blockbuster filming status came from Momoa himself. He posted a video and a short message on 'Instagram' teasing what's to come for Arthur Curry; the new King of Atlantis.

''That's a wrap in Hawaii. You'll have to wait to see Aquaman, The Sweet Girl actor wrote in a caption alongside the short clip.

''Aw man, that's a wrap. That's a wrap, Aquaman 2. I have so much to share with you, I wish...I could tell you so much. What an epic day. I love you. So good to have been home to finish this, so many good surprises. Love you and...it's been a long time. I'm taking a break. Aloha.''

