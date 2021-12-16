Jason Momoa reveals 'Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom' has wrapped up production

The process of getting the film to audiences has been a long one due to various factors, not the least of which were Momoa's injuries. According to the star, he has gotten several gashes— including an eye injury that required surgery. ''I'm getting old. I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up,'' he told Ellen Degeneres during a sit down.

While promoting his role in the sci-fi epic 'Dune' Jason Momoa tested positive for COVID earlier this year. However, the actor insisted that he was doing fine and engaged with fans about his status.

Warner Bros

The important news about the DC's blockbuster filming status came from Momoa himself. He posted a video and a short message on 'Instagram' teasing what's to come for Arthur Curry; the new King of Atlantis.

''That's a wrap in Hawaii. You'll have to wait to see Aquaman, The Sweet Girl actor wrote in a caption alongside the short clip.