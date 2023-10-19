Here's what we know about Bolanle Austen-Peters' upcoming projects

In a new post online, the producer and director shared behind the scenes from the set of Wire Wire. "Started Wire Wire with an incredible line-up of phenomenal actors and amazing story," she wrote.

The cast for the feature length movie includes Lasisi Elenu, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Neo Akpofure, Bisola Aiyeola, Erica Nlewedim, Boma Akpore, Lilian Afegbai, Bucci Franklin, Olarotimi Fakunle, Emeke Nwagbaraocha, Kelvinmary Ndukwe, Anita Natacha Akide, Abayomi Alvin, Uzo Osimkpa, Jide Kosoko, Shaffy Bello and Onyeka Fiaka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austen-Peters is also working on House of Gaa, which wrapped principal photography earlier this year.

It promises to be a periodic epic that touches on the life of Bashorun Gaa, a prime minister of the old Oyo empire, who ruled during the 16th and 17th Centuries.

John Demps has been confirmed as the director of photography on both projects as we await more details on cast and crew.

These two projects come after the briefly released Funmilayo Ransom Kuti, which tells the story of Fela's mother, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti and her journey to starting up a fierce battle of women against the colonists and traditional rulers.

Its theatrical release ran for seven days before coming to an end on September 15, 2023. The cast includes Kehinde Bankola, Joke Silva, Ibrahim Suleiman, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Adebayo Salami, Keppy Ekpeyoung, Adunni Ade, Omowunmi Dada and Patrick Diabuah.

ADVERTISEMENT