'Mami Wata' kicks off Nigerian theatrical run with ₦2 million

Faith Oloruntoyin

The globe-trotting West African folklore opened in cinemas over the weekend.

Mami Wata has arrived at the Nigerian cinema.

The award-winning movie's theatrical run was something to look forward to, as it was a major homecoming after several festival screenings. According to the weekend charts, released by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) for September 8 - 10 2023, Mami Wata was number eight on the list with a total earnings of ₦2,424,725.

With the anticipation that was built before its arrival, many questions have been raised as to why its opening week didn't record a higher gross. Many tweets rolled out during the weekend as to why the movie wasn't fully available nationwide and there are yet to be answers as to why. But we look forward to hopefully seeing more showtimes during its theatrical run at the Nigerian box office.

On the weekend chart is also the biopic titled Fumilayo Ransom Kuti, a feature film which tells the story of Fela's mother, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti and her journey to starting up a fierce battle of women against the colonists and traditional rulers.

Distributed by Cinemax, this theatrical release is a limited one that will show for only seven days. The short run ends on September 15, 2023. It is speculated to be a move by the producers to fulfill the requirements necessary for the Oscars nominations.

Directed by Bolanle Austen Peters, the cast includes Kehinde Bankola, Joke Silva, Ibrahim Suleiman, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Adebayo Salami, Keppy Ekpeyoung, Adunni Ade, Omowunmi Dada and Patrick Diabuah.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

