Bolanle Austin-Peters teases her new film 'House of Ga'a'

Titled House of Ga’a, the project has been described as a period epic with John Njaga Demps attached as the director of photography.

The director and theatre producer teased the upcoming feature online with a picture on set writing, "Back on SET! Something special is brewing! Thank God."

Based on the title, the movie is rumoured to about Bashorun Gaa, the Prime Minister of the Old Oyo Empire. He is said to have ruled from the 17th/18th century.

Austin-Peters' new project comes after her last movie Man of God, which recently won the Best Actress award at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The Netflix original was also nominated for the Best Director and Best Costume Designer awards.

Austen-Peters is the brilliant mind behind critically acclaimed movies like 93 Days, Bling Lagosians, and Collision Course.

