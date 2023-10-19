5 highly anticipated Nigerian movies headed to AFRIFF 2023

The International film showcasing event of film works across Africa and the diaspora will be held between November 5 - 11, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria. Along with screening various film types, select works will compete for various categories, including projects from Nigerian filmmakers that have excited us.

In no particular order, here are five highly anticipated Nigerian movies headed to AFRIFF 2023:

Afamefuna

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Kayode Kasum, the feature-length film addresses the Igbo apprenticeship culture in Nigeria and its impact on the easterner's economy. It also highlights the system of successful Igbo men passing on their knowledge and blessings to apprentices, perpetuating the cycle of wealth creation.

The all-star cast includes Kanayo O. Kanayo, Stan Nze, Alexx Ekubo, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Segun Arinze, Jide Kene Achufusi, and Noble Igwe.

Afamefuna is in competition under the narrative features category.

All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White

Directed by Babatunde Apalowo, the film follows the lives of two men named Bambino and Bawa who meet in Lagos during a photography competition and immediately hit it off.

ADVERTISEMENT

During their long trips exploring Lagos, they develop a deep affection for each other and must deal with the pressure that comes with living in a society that is against homosexuality.

The cast includes Tope Tedela, Riyo David, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Uche Chika Elumelu, and Floyd Anekwe.

All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White is in competition under the narrative features category.

Black Harvest

Black Harvest explores the underworld of illegal organ trafficking and transplant tourism as goons for hire guarding hostages who were held in a kidnap-for-ransom situation. They soon discover that their employer's business isn't exactly what was advertised and find themselves in the same predicaments as their victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by James Amuta, the cast includes Zack Orji, Kelechi Udegbe, Elina Baby Ibru, Greg 'Teddy Bear' Ojefua, Michael Pankyes John, Lavinna Vermaa, Tope Olowoniyan, Olasope Ola, Amaka Samuel-Okon, Peter Inyang, Laurence Smith, Rodrigo Beddie-Memberr, Etta JoMaria, Nansy MrsHustle and Joshua Adigwe.

Black Harvest is also in competition under the narrative features category.

Onyeegwu

Directed by Uche Jombo and Jerome Weberit, this follows the life of Alex and his passion for football. He will go on a spiritual journey to reclaim his place in the sport he loves so much and meet a young talented upcoming footballer.

It features Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Broda Shaggi, Kayode Ojuolape, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Toyin Abraham, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Lateef Adedimeji, Tina Mba, Ufuoma McDermott, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Emem Inwang, Lilian Esoro, Adaora Ukoh and Erica Emeka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onyeegwu is under the narrative features category as an out-of-competition selection.

Tì ẹ ńbò ̣

Written by Chinazaekpere Chukwu, this tells a story that centres around a 19-year-old Feranmi who struggles with his feelings for his friend, Tolulope and gaining his father's acceptance.