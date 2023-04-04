Here are 5 Nigerian movies, TV shows coming out this April

This is why we create a monthly list of new movies coming to cinemas, Netflix, Prime Video, and Showmax in April 2023.

Here are five exciting Nigerian titles coming out this month:

'Gangs of Lagos' - Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Jade Osiberu's latest project is arguably one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Set in Isale-Eko, the Prime Video African original is a gritty story of survival that follows three friends as they navigate their destiny on the streets.

Led by Tobi Bakre, the crime thriller features Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chiké, Tobi Bakre, Bimbo Ademoye, and Chioma Chukwukwa.

'Gangs of Lagos' premieres exclusively on the streamer on April 7, 2023.

'Domitilla: The Reboot' - Cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

A reimagining of the 1996 hit movie is set to debut 27 years later after the original. The movie revolves around four main female characters—Ekwutosi, Fisayo, Promise, and Madam Vee—and the choices they make and the domino effects of their choices.

Zeb Ejiro’s Zeb Productions teams up with FilmOne Entertainment and Kayode Kasum’s FilmTrybe on the project.

It features Ejiro Onojaife, Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Onyinye Odokoro, Stan Nze, Deyemi Okanlanswon, Chiwetalu Agu, and Chima Okafor.

Distributed by FilmOne, 'Domitilla: The Reboot' hit theatres on April 7, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Jay Jay: The Chosen One' - Showmax

Showmax's first original animated series is a reimagining of the legendary Nigerian footballer Augustine "Jay Jay" Okocha's childhood.

The 13-episode show follows an 11-year-old football-loving school boy, who becomes the superhero Jay Jay after getting blessed by animals with their abilities. He tackles poachers and guides his school football team to victory.

The series is voiced by a Nigerian cast led by Prince Unigwe who plays Jay Jay, supported by veteran actor Chinedu Ikedieze of the hilarious 'Aki and PawPaw', Samuel Ajibola, Eric Obinna, Mena Sodje, Lexan Peters and Pamilerin Ayodeji.

It airs on Showmax on April 6, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

'A Simple Lie' - Netflix

After a good theatrical run last year, Biodun Stephen's feature film is set to debut on the streamer over the weekend.

The drama tells the story of a lady named Boma, who tries to win back her ex by telling him that she has cancer. Soon, her simple lie soon spirals out of control.

Written by Mannie Oiseomaiye, the movie stars Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Bisola Aiyeola, Emmanuel Ikubese, and Kachi Nnochiri.

ADVERTISEMENT

'A Simple Lie' debuts on Netflix on April 7, 2023.

'The Kujus Again' - Cinemas

Following the initial release of 'Introducing The Kujus' in 2020, Biodun Stephen has announced the sequel of the comedy drama.

Titled 'The Kujus Again', the movie features returning characters like Bisola Aiyeola, who co-produced the original, Timini Egbuson, Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye as well as new additions like Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy, and BBNaija reality star Lilo Aderogba.

ADVERTISEMENT