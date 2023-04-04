The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here are 5 Nigerian movies, TV shows coming out this April

Inemesit Udodiong

From crime-thrillers to family-friendly adventures, find out what you should keep on your watchlist this month.

Gangs of Lagos: Film reviewers share their bold predictions for the highly anticipated Prime Video release!
Gangs of Lagos: Film reviewers share their bold predictions for the highly anticipated Prime Video release!

Recommended articles

This is why we create a monthly list of new movies coming to cinemas, Netflix, Prime Video, and Showmax in April 2023.

Here are five exciting Nigerian titles coming out this month:

ADVERTISEMENT

Jade Osiberu's latest project is arguably one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Set in Isale-Eko, the Prime Video African original is a gritty story of survival that follows three friends as they navigate their destiny on the streets.

Led by Tobi Bakre, the crime thriller features Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chiké, Tobi Bakre, Bimbo Ademoye, and Chioma Chukwukwa.

'Gangs of Lagos' premieres exclusively on the streamer on April 7, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

A reimagining of the 1996 hit movie is set to debut 27 years later after the original. The movie revolves around four main female characters—Ekwutosi, Fisayo, Promise, and Madam Vee—and the choices they make and the domino effects of their choices.

Zeb Ejiro’s Zeb Productions teams up with FilmOne Entertainment and Kayode Kasum’s FilmTrybe on the project.

It features Ejiro Onojaife, Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Onyinye Odokoro, Stan Nze, Deyemi Okanlanswon, Chiwetalu Agu, and Chima Okafor.

Distributed by FilmOne, 'Domitilla: The Reboot' hit theatres on April 7, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Showmax's first original animated series is a reimagining of the legendary Nigerian footballer Augustine "Jay Jay" Okocha's childhood.

The 13-episode show follows an 11-year-old football-loving school boy, who becomes the superhero Jay Jay after getting blessed by animals with their abilities. He tackles poachers and guides his school football team to victory.

The series is voiced by a Nigerian cast led by Prince Unigwe who plays Jay Jay, supported by veteran actor Chinedu Ikedieze of the hilarious 'Aki and PawPaw', Samuel Ajibola, Eric Obinna, Mena Sodje, Lexan Peters and Pamilerin Ayodeji.

It airs on Showmax on April 6, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a good theatrical run last year, Biodun Stephen's feature film is set to debut on the streamer over the weekend.

The drama tells the story of a lady named Boma, who tries to win back her ex by telling him that she has cancer. Soon, her simple lie soon spirals out of control.

Written by Mannie Oiseomaiye, the movie stars Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Bisola Aiyeola, Emmanuel Ikubese, and Kachi Nnochiri.

ADVERTISEMENT

'A Simple Lie' debuts on Netflix on April 7, 2023.

Following the initial release of 'Introducing The Kujus' in 2020, Biodun Stephen has announced the sequel of the comedy drama.

Titled 'The Kujus Again', the movie features returning characters like Bisola Aiyeola, who co-produced the original, Timini Egbuson, Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye as well as new additions like Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy, and BBNaija reality star Lilo Aderogba.

ADVERTISEMENT

'The Kujus Again' returns to cinemas on April 21, 2023.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ChatGPT suggests alternate endings for these 7 popular Nollywood movies

ChatGPT suggests alternate endings for these 7 popular Nollywood movies

Here are 5 Nigerian movies, TV shows coming out this April

Here are 5 Nigerian movies, TV shows coming out this April

Spotify celebrates Davido’s 'Timeless' with Lagos Pop-up experience

Spotify celebrates Davido’s 'Timeless' with Lagos Pop-up experience

Gangs of Lagos: Film reviewers share their bold predictions for the highly anticipated Prime Video release!

Gangs of Lagos: Film reviewers share their bold predictions for the highly anticipated Prime Video release!

Top 10 songs of Q1 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 songs of Q1 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Sina Rambo and wife reportedly reconcile after marital drama goes public

Sina Rambo and wife reportedly reconcile after marital drama goes public

Davido performs songs off his new album on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Davido performs songs off his new album on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Davido's 'Timeless' sets new opening day global record on Audiomack

Davido's 'Timeless' sets new opening day global record on Audiomack

'BBTitans' Lukay denies being married, having 2 kids

'BBTitans' Lukay denies being married, having 2 kids

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lateef Adedimeji in new biopic [Instagram]

Here's your first look at Lateef Adedimeji as Bola Tinubu in 'Last Man Standing'

Genevieve Nnaji's Lionheart ranks high on ChatGPT's list

Top 10 best Nigerian movies ever made, according to ChatGPT

Khosi

Khosi wins BBTitans, goes home with $100k

BBTitan' Finalists [Twitter @BigBroAfrica]

The final BBTitans Saturday night party gives nothing but joy