These Nigerian movies are coming to Netflix this March

Inemesit Udodiong

We have compiled a list of the upcoming releases dropping this month. Enjoy!

Tope Oshin's 'Here Love Lies' is coming to Netflix [Leon Global Media]
After the month of love filled with great projects, Netflix is set to keep things going with the addition of more exciting projects this March.

From Tope Oshin's highly anticipated thriller starring fan favorites Tina Mba and Sam Dede to Walter 'Taylaur' Banger's long-awaited Nolly noir crime thriller, it looks like we are in for a treat.

See the Nigerian titles coming to Netflix this month below:

Award winning Tope Oshin has been away from the scene since she directed 'Up North' and the controversial 'We Don't Live Here Anymore', both were released in 2018.

The director, writer and show-runner returns with a thriller titled 'Here Love Lies', a collaboration between her Sunbow Productions and Leon Global Media.

Tope Oshin's 'Here Love Lies' [Leon Global Media]
In addition to being the director, Oshin takes on the lead role; a single parent and travel blogger named Amanda in the pursuit of 'love and forever'.

She embarks on a social media romance with American tour guide Michael, which opens up more doors than both anticipated.

Tope Oshin's 'Here Love Lies' [Leon Global Media]
Written by Ayoade Adeyanju and Oshin, the film stars Tina Mba, Sam Dede, Tim Shelburne, Omowumi Dada and Daniel Effiong.

It premieres on Netflix on March 3rd.

Starring Daniel Etim-Effiong in the lead role, this Nolly noir crime thriller follows the story of Brume, a law-abiding citizen whose life is left in ruins after an encounter with two lawless police officers.

Walter 'Taylaur' Banger, the director, describes the award winning movie as "a Nolly noir crime thriller, which also fuse themes of romantic drama with a touch of dark comedy. Jolly Roger is where where Catch,er meets Gbomo Gbomo Express in the Banger Universe."

Walter 'Waltbanger' Taylaur's 'Jolly Roger' [Shock]
Written by Tunde Apalowo and produced under Waltbanger 101 Productions, the film also stars Toni Tones, Deyemi Okanlawon, Tina Mba, Toyin Oshinnaike and Frank Donga.

'Jolly Roger' hits the streamer on March 10th.

