These Nollywood movies are debuting in cinemas or streaming this April
April offers an abundance of streaming and big-screen Nollywood films, catering to all tastes be it drama, thriller, or romance.
Recommended articles
These are some thrilling Nollywood films to catch in April.
Kill Boro (2024)
Synopsis: This film follows a father drowning in debt and his desperate child kid as they struggle for survival. "Kill Boro" is a compelling story that tackles the themes of family, survival, sacrifice, and the unwavering hope of forgiveness. It is set in the little hamlet of Azuama along a river.
Director: Courage Obayuwana.
Cast: Blessing Oreva Uzero, Michael Dappa, Philip Asaya, Brutus Richard, and Gregory Ojefua
Where to watch: Prime Video
Head Over Bills (2022)
Synopsis: To win their mother's approval, three spoiled and affluent sisters seek love, and lose it, to find themselves again in this drama.
Director: Dabby Chimerefilm
Cast: Bimbo Ademoye, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Alex Cross, Ego Nwosu, and Shaffy Bello.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Ambivalent (2024)
Synopsis: The central theme of Ambivalent is the difficulties a woman faces when she marries a workaholic spouse. This leads to a moving examination of relationships and the temptations that result from neglect.
Director: Ekene Som Mekwunye
Cast: Gabriel Afolayan, Derby Frankson, Anita O. James, Mercy Mordom, and Aeries Umusu
Where to watch: Prime Video
Àjosepò (2024)
Synopsis: The lives of Dapo and Tani, a young couple getting ready for marriage, are explored in this movie. The celebrations in the opulent hotel quickly turn to chaos as long-kept secrets, animosities within the family, and shocking discoveries pose a threat to their disintegration.
Director: Kayode Kasum
Cast: Ronke Oshodi Oke, Mike Afolarin, Timini Egbuson, Tomike Adeoye, and Kanaga Jr.
Where to watch: Cinema
Saving Onome (2024)
Synopsis: Saving Onome can be the ideal pick if you're inclined to motivational tales.
It chronicles the struggle of two loving parents with a chronically ill daughter, Onome. Saving Onome delves into the depths of love and the remarkable lengths people would go to to save the people they care about, with a life-saving surgery on the line and time running out.
Director: Dimeji Ajibola
Cast: Nancy Isime, Keppy Ekpenyong, Olumide Oworu, Nancy Isime, Ashionye Michelle, and Femi Jacobs
Where to watch: Cinema
Blacksmith: Alagbede (2024)
Synopsis: This film explores the world of customs and artistry while dealing with the anxieties, pressures, and hustles of a neighbourhood blacksmith who is driven to succeed.
Director: Usman "Blackky" Ogunlade,
Cast: Rose Odika, Eniola Ajao, Debo Adedayo, Fathia Balogun Williams, and Jaiye Kuti
Where to watch: Cinema
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng