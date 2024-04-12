These Nollywood movies are debuting in cinemas or streaming this April

These are some thrilling Nollywood films to catch in April.

Kill Boro (2024)

Synopsis: This film follows a father drowning in debt and his desperate child kid as they struggle for survival. "Kill Boro" is a compelling story that tackles the themes of family, survival, sacrifice, and the unwavering hope of forgiveness. It is set in the little hamlet of Azuama along a river.

Director: Courage Obayuwana.

Cast: Blessing Oreva Uzero, Michael Dappa, Philip Asaya, Brutus Richard, and Gregory Ojefua

Where to watch: Prime Video

Head Over Bills (2022)

Synopsis: To win their mother's approval, three spoiled and affluent sisters seek love, and lose it, to find themselves again in this drama.

Director: Dabby Chimerefilm

Cast: Bimbo Ademoye, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Alex Cross, Ego Nwosu, and Shaffy Bello.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ambivalent (2024)

Synopsis: The central theme of Ambivalent is the difficulties a woman faces when she marries a workaholic spouse. This leads to a moving examination of relationships and the temptations that result from neglect.

Director: Ekene Som Mekwunye

Cast: Gabriel Afolayan, Derby Frankson, Anita O. James, Mercy Mordom, and Aeries Umusu

Where to watch: Prime Video

Àjosepò (2024)

Synopsis: The lives of Dapo and Tani, a young couple getting ready for marriage, are explored in this movie. The celebrations in the opulent hotel quickly turn to chaos as long-kept secrets, animosities within the family, and shocking discoveries pose a threat to their disintegration.

Director: Kayode Kasum

Cast: Ronke Oshodi Oke, Mike Afolarin, Timini Egbuson, Tomike Adeoye, and Kanaga Jr.

Where to watch: Cinema

Saving Onome (2024)

Synopsis: Saving Onome can be the ideal pick if you're inclined to motivational tales.

It chronicles the struggle of two loving parents with a chronically ill daughter, Onome. Saving Onome delves into the depths of love and the remarkable lengths people would go to to save the people they care about, with a life-saving surgery on the line and time running out.

Director: Dimeji Ajibola

Cast: Nancy Isime, Keppy Ekpenyong, Olumide Oworu, Nancy Isime, Ashionye Michelle, and Femi Jacobs

Where to watch: Cinema

Blacksmith: Alagbede (2024)

Synopsis: This film explores the world of customs and artistry while dealing with the anxieties, pressures, and hustles of a neighbourhood blacksmith who is driven to succeed.

Director: Usman "Blackky" Ogunlade,

Cast: Rose Odika, Eniola Ajao, Debo Adedayo, Fathia Balogun Williams, and Jaiye Kuti