ADVERTISEMENT
New extended 'Gangs of Lagos' trailer offers a closer look at action-packed thriller

Inemesit Udodiong

The highly anticipated film premieres exclusively on Prime Video this weekend.

'Gangs of Lagos' is headed to Prime Video [Instagram/Primevideonaija]
'Gangs of Lagos' is headed to Prime Video [Instagram/Primevideonaija]

The longer cut offers a closer look at director Jade Osiberu's intense crime thriller set in Isale Eko, Lagos.

Tobi Bakre takes the lead role in the movie, which follows a group of childhood friends as they navigate their destiny in a bustling city.

In the new trailer, we see rival gangs paint the streets red as Obalola, Ify, and Gift get caught up in gang wars which lead to the uncovering of secrets that shake the very foundations of their city.

The long-awaited film features Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike, Bimbo Ademoye, Olarotimi Fakunle, Chioma Chukwuka, Iyabo Ojo, Zlatan, Debo 'Mr Maraconi' Adedayo, Yhemolee, Pasuma, Toyin Abraham, Tayo Faniran, Damilola Ogunsi, and Funke Williams.

Directed and produced by Osiberu, the long-awaited movie stands out as the first African Original on Prime Video.

'Gangs of Lagos' debuts exclusively on the streaming platform on April 7, 2023.

Watch the new trailer below:

Inemesit Udodiong

