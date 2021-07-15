Already being tagged one of Nollywood's busiest directors of the year, 'Breaded Life' director Biodun Stephen is back on set.
Here's a first look at Biodun Stephen's 'A Simple Lie'
The romantic comedy is Stephen's third confirmed project of the year.
This time, the filmmaker is shooting a romantic comedy titled 'A Simple Lie' in collaboration with David Wade production, co-producers of her hit movie 'Breaded Life'.
Production recently kicked off for the new romcom with behind the scene photos already making the rounds.
Recall Stephen first unveiled the film's cast in an Instagram post announcing the new production. It stars Bisola Aiyeola, Emmanuel Ikubese, Bolaji Ogunmola, Kie Kie Adeaga and Kachi Nnochiri.
The new project comes barely weeks after the director wrapped up filming Anthill Studio's new satire 'Progressive Tailor's Club'.
See another photo:
