Here are 3 movie recommendations for your weekend delight

Faith Oloruntoyin

A little help to a beautiful solo or group watch.

Something Like Gold is one of the movie recommendations for the weekend [Instagram/kayodekasum]

The weekend is upon us which means it is that time to unwind with amazing Nollywood movies.

Finding something to watch either at the cinemas or on streaming platforms can be a daunting task. But we have taken the stress off you this week and put together something for everyone in this article.

In no particular order, here are three movie recommendations:

If you are interested in a little romance as a damsel in distress finds love then Something Like Gold is the right pick. The movie which has a sprinkle of comedy, to get you laughing tells the story of a lady played by Sandra Okunzuwa who finds love again after being stood up during her wedding. She must now navigate a new life after her father's wealth is seized

The cast includes Mercy Johnson, Kunle Remi, Tope Olowoniyan, Segun Arinze, Patrick Doyle, Timini Egbuson, Teniola Aladese, Broda Shaggi, Waliu Abayomi Fagbemi, Bela Salami and Ebere Doris Okorie.

Something Like Gold is currently showing at Nigerian cinemas nationwide.

Looking for some action? Then look no further than The Black Book by Editti Effiong. It tells the story of a man played by Richard Mofe-Damijo whose son Olumide Oworu is wrongly accused and killed for the crime of kidnapping.

The father, who became a deacon after retiring from a dark past, takes matters into his own hands and fights a crooked police gang and a shadowy organisation to clear his son's name.

Produced by Anakle Films, the cast includes Sam Dede, Shaffy Bello, Iretiola Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ade Laoye, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patrick Doyle and Bimbo Manuel.

Or do you prefer something episodic instead? Then this movie ticks that box. With 100 episodes, Wura tells the story of Wura Amoo-Adeleke played by Scarlet Gomez, a perfect wife, a loving mother of two, and the ruthless Chief Executive Officer of the fictional Frontline Gold Mine.

The cast includes Yomi Fash Lanso, Iremide Adeoye, Carol King, Ray Adeka, Iremide Adeoye, Ego Iheanacho, Martha Ehinome and Lanre Adediwura.

Executively produced by Rogers Ofime, it is currently streaming on Showmax as the first longest series by the streaming platform.

