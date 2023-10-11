ADVERTISEMENT
'The Black Book' is 10th most-watched Netflix film globally in Week 3

Faith Oloruntoyin

It still holds a record for the Nigerian film industry despite the drop from third position last week.

Richard Mofe-Damijo plays the lead in 'The Black Book' [NetflixNaija]
Between October 2, 2023 and October 8, 2023, the crime thriller recorded 7.7 million hours viewed from a total of 3.7 million views.

This is a drop from its third position in its second week of release as it recorded 21.3 million hours viewed from 11.2 million total views between September 25, 2023 and October 1, 2023.

The Black Book is number 10 on this week's charts [Netflix]
The crime thriller made its opening week debut on the chart ranking in fourth position with 11.6 million hours viewed from 5.6 million total views. Despite the third week drop, it remains the highest charting African title on Netflix.

The ranking is cumulative of 69 countries where the film is currently still streaming. It is performing strongly in South Korea, United States of America, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Kenya, Martinique, Panama, Poland, Romania, Venezuela, and Nigeria.

The Black Book, which has got the world talking, tells the story of a man whose son is wrongly accused and killed for the crime of kidnapping. The father, who became a deacon after retiring from a dark past, takes matters into his own hands and fights a crooked police gang and a shadowy organisation to clear his son's name.

Produced by Anakle Films, and directed by Editi Effiong, the key cast includes Richard Mofe-Damijo, Olumide Oworu, Sam Dede, Shaffy Bello, Iretiola Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ade Laoye, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patrick Doyle and Bimbo Manuel.

