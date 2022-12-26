Showmax to debut first Nigerian original telenovela 'Wura'

The show is billed to be the first and longest-running Nigerian telenovela on the streaming service, with over 200 episodes.

'Wura' tells the story of Wura-Amoo Adeleke, a perfect wife, a loving mother of two, and the ruthless Chief Executive Officer of the fictional Frontline Gold Mine.

In the eyes of her family, Wura is faultless and a saint, but when it comes to running her business empire, she is the ultimate iron lady who doesn’t care whose ox is gored in her path to get what she wants.

The show is set in the gold mining industry in the Iperindo, a small community in Osun state in the South-Western part of Nigeria. It is one of the clusters of seven gold deposits around Ilesha town.

Despite the promise that the presence of the precious metal holds for Iperindo and surrounding communities, residents are still plagued by poverty and exposed to environmental disasters as a result of illegal mining activities. Though fictional, the show will shed some light on this issue.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the show, Executive Head: Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola said: “Wura explores the untold story of gold mining in Nigeria and is a demonstration of Showmax’s continued investment in authentic local stories. Each scene is carefully crafted to thoroughly entertain as well as educate our viewers. This is going to be our longest-running Nigerian telenovela with over 200 episodes, and as you can imagine, a lot of hard work and long hours have gone into making it. We are incredibly proud of the outcome and cannot wait to share it with the world.”

The episodic drama stars veterans and upcomers, including fast-rising Nollywood star, Scarlet Gomez, who is plays the lead Wura with Nollywood Yoruba actor, Yomi Fash-Lanso, who plays the male lead, Anthony Amoo-Adeleke.

Other castmates include Nollywood veteran, Carol King as Grace Adeleke, Ray Adeka as Jejeloye “Jeje” Amoo, Iremide Adeoye as Lolu Adeleke, Ego Iheanacho as Iyabo Kuti, Martha Ehinome as Tumininu “Tumi” Kuti, and Lanre Adediwura as Olumide Kuti.

Also speaking on the show, multiple award-winning filmmaker and Executive Producer for 'Wura,' Rogers Ofime said, "Our research into the world of 'Wura' has given us a new belief in Nollywood. We poured our hearts and soul into the show. Every word, every scene, and every reaction was a thought-provoking journey, a journey we would like you to be a part of and be entertained by. 'Wura' gives all the emotions that a well-rounded series should; it will pull you into its world of intricacies, whodunit, deceit, triumph, and suspense from the very first frame to the last. We have no doubt that our viewers will enjoy 'Wura' as much as we loved making it for their viewing pleasure."

With 'Wura,' Showmax continues to expand its library of local content and investment in Nigeria’s film industry, Nollywood. In 2022, the video streaming service added five new Nigerian Originals to its roster including the reality TV series, 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'; a 10-part docu-series on the history of Afrobeats, 'Journey of the Beats'; the psychological thriller, 'Diiche'; the drama series, 'Flawsome'; and the recent Nigerian adaptation of the police procedural drama, 'Crime and Justice Lagos.'

'Wura' will debut on Showmax on Monday, January 26, 2023, with four episodes weekly.