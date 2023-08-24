ADVERTISEMENT
Frodd sends loving message to his wife on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

A tough time for new parents who find themselves far apart.

Frodd sends his wife and newborn child a loving message on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Frodd sends his wife and newborn child a loving message on BBNaija All Stars.

During a diary session with Big Brother, Frodd sent his wife Chioma and newly born daughter Elena words of encouragement asking them to stay strong in his current absence.

He said, "The house is not easy, and for you, I know it is not easier at all being with the baby, being without me. And watching me on TV and seeing people troll or drag me Please hold yourself strong and I will see you soon. I love and I love you and Elena Adora Chioma Okoye so much, Please be strong".

The married father has received a load of love and support from fans who have praised him this time around for showing some responsibility on the BBNaija All Stars show. Frodd announced the news of his wife's delivery to the All Stars housemates a little over a week ago, but this came after his team had to respond to the backlash he received online.

Frodd received his first backlash for what was described as a disgraceful dance with fellow housemate Mercy. His team begged the audience to be lenient and see his actions in the house as him participating in the game and nothing more.

He received his second backlash after the pool party on Thursday, August 17, 2023, his faithfulness to his wife was questioned yet again because he was seen holding Angel by her butt inside the pool. But things quickly settled down and he was back to be loved by his fans and BBNaija audience.

