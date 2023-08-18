5 highlights from Thursday's exciting pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Last night's pool party wasn't one for the books with pre and post-drama as well as some steamy moments from the All Stars housemates. We have put together some key details of the night for your delight.

Here are five highlights from Thursday's pool party on BBNaija All Stars:

Neo and Tolanibaj seal things with a kiss

Earlier in the day the duo had what seemed like a disagreement over the state of their relationship in the BBNaija All Stars house. Tolanibaj had even complained that Neo's interaction with other female housemates was disrespectful, which he debated. But during the pool party Neo and Tolanibaj seal things off with a kiss in the pool as other housemates stare in amazement.

Frodd's faithfulness is questioned again

Frodd, who just welcomed the birth of his baby girl, had quite a night at the party. Frodd and Angel have been seen to have a father-daughter relationship but last night viewers were stunned to see the married man grabbing Angel's butt in the pool. Fans and viewers went bizarre on the internet, especially with the fact that his team had put out a press release the last time his faithfulness was questioned.

Soma and Angel

Frodd and Angel's cosiness during the pool party didn't go down well with Soma, who insisted he and Angel must have a conversation about it. Things almost got feisty with Soma pulling and dragging Angel persistently, who was able to remain calm while she remained adamant on her grounds. This duo seem to be having their ship rattled quite a lot lately and only time can tell if it sinks or swims.

Ike throws Ilebaye's clothes in the dustbin

After the pool party, Ike stormed into the dressing room and headed straight for Ilebaye's things which he binned in the bathroom. It was not clear why he did this because earlier on, it was Seyi and Kiddwaya that had an altercation with Ilebaye and not him. Angel woke Ilebaye to the mess that was made but she didn't react and just went back to sleep. Ike also gloated about stealing her moniepoint coins also. The housemates are now on the hunt for the culprit.

Kiddwaya and Mercy share their first kiss