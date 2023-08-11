Frodd's team responds to backlash on 'BBNaija All Stars'
The audience demands that married men remain faithful and avoid any sign of impropriety in the house.
On Thursday, August 10, 2023, the All Stars had their pool party, which was filled with a lot of drama, pairing and partying.
One of the pairings that happened on the dance floor was Mercy and Frodd, with the former BBN winner grinding against the latter.
The internet went ablaze with this, questioning why Frood a married man would be dancing in such a manner in the house.
Hours later, the outrage went on with some people going as far as dragging the pregnant wife, claiming he wasn't faithful to her.
Following the backlash, his team has released an official statement the next day, August 11, 2023, via his Twitter page. The letter started off by stating that Frodd's actions in the house aren't contrary to his commitment to his wife outside of the house.
The press release went on to ask fans and the audience to see his behaviour on the dance floor as him participating in the necessary activities for the game.
A strong-toned instruction was also delivered to his fan base who identify themselves as Froddnation to "desist from engaging in toxic fan wars. Remember, Froddnation is not a toxic fan base and will never be".
Frodd had earlier this week expressed concerns about his wife who is expected to go into labour sometime this week. This outburst from the audience comes as a surprise because Frodd has been very vocal about his wife and their marriage.
