Here's how 'BBNaija All Stars' housemates finished in their last seasons

As a result, we have 20 housemates from various seasons of the popular reality show currently competing for the grand prize of ₦120 million.

With the initial round of evictions happening tomorrow, August 6, 2023, it's the perfect time to go back in time and see how well or badly they performed in their previous seasons.

Here's a list of the All Stars housemates and how they finished last time:

Uriel

Uriel was a housemate on the See Gobe season. She made a name for herself with her dramatic diary sessions and her cooking during the season. She was evicted in the sixth week.

Soma

Soma's stay in the See Gobe house was short as he was evicted on day 14 of the show. This time around, he has a different strategy, which seems to be paying off. In less than two weeks, he has gotten his first kiss and won the Pardon Me Please immunity.

Alex

During the Double Wahala season, Alex was the life of the party with eccentric dance moves that always got the audience talking. Her constant drama with Cee-C and friendship with Miracle also left an impression on fans of the show. She ended up as a finalist on the show and left in fourth place.

Cee-C

Cee-C quickly stood out as a housemate during the Double Wahala season. She won some of the tasks and even emerged as the Head of House once. She finished as a finalist and then ended up as the runner-up of the season.

Princess

Princess made a name for herself during the Double Wahala season with her unique accent. She was nominated for eviction twice before eventually leaving the show on day 22.

Mercy

Mercy, popularly called "Lambo", is one of the biggest personalities from the Pepper Dem season. During her first stay in the house, she won the highly coveted HoH title and dated fellow housemate Ike before breaking the record by becoming the first female to ever win the BBNaija reality show, with a win of 41.77 percent votes.

She received a grand prize of ₦ 60million which was broken down into a cash prize of ₦30 million, a ₦25 million worth Innoson Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), a trip to Dubai and other prizes.

Mercy and Ike are the first open couple in the BBNaija house [Twitter/BigBroNaija] Pulse Nigeria

Ike

As a housemate of the Pepper Dem season, Ike was quite popular because of his ship with Mercy in the house and his cunny ways of always making away with other housemates' coins. He won the HoH for a week before getting evicted on September 29, 2023. He spent 91 days on the show and finished in seventh place.

Ike during his Diary session [Twitter/BigBroNaija] Pulse Nigeria

Frodd

Frodd was a housemate on the Pepper Dem season. During his first time on the show, he won the HoH title twice and won over a million in prizes before finishing as a finalist in third place.

Frodd wins Veto Power Holder [Twitter/BBNaija] Pulse Nigeria

Seyi

Seyi was a finalist in the Pepper Dem season. He was HoH at least twice and won ₦2.5 million in prizes before leaving in fifth place.

Seyi Awolowo is coronated as the Tor Tiv after emerging the Head of House twice in a row [Twitter/BBNaija] Pulse Nigeria

Venita

Venita joined the Pepper Dem season on the 30th day and won almost half a million in prizes. She finished in 12th place.

Venita and Omashola. [Africa Magic/BBNaija] Pulse Nigeria

Kiddwaya

As a housemate during the Lockdown season in 2020, Kiddwaya won both the HoH and the deputy HoH titles. He also got over ₦2 million in prizes. He ended up in eighth place after spending almost 60 days on the show.

Pulse Nigeria

Tolanibaj

During the Lockdown season, Tolanibaj won the deputy HoH title and won more than ₦500, 000 in prizes. She was evicted on the 42nd day of the season.

Pulse Nigeria

Neo

Neo featured in the Lockdown season, where he won over ₦4 million in prizes. He ended up as a finalist on the show, finishing in fourth place.

Pulse Nigeria

Whitemoney

Whitemoney stood out during the Shine Ya Eye season for his cooking and hustling spirit. He won the HoH for one week before finishing as the winner with the grand prize of ₦90 million, broken down into 30 million cash, a two-bed apartment courtesy Revolution Plus Property, a weekend getaway to Seychelles for 2 packaged by Travel Beta and loads of other prices.

Pulse Nigeria

Angel

Angel entered the Shine Ya Eye season at 21 years old, making her the youngest housemate on the show. She left the house on the last day as a finalist, in fifth place.

Pulse Nigeria

Cross

During the Shine Ya Eye season, he was the life of the party, constantly dancing and getting along with a lot of the housemates. Cross came close to winning, ending up as a finalist in the fourth position.

Pulse Nigeria

Pere

Pere was on the Shine Ya Eye season, where he got people talking with his militant style during his only week as HoH. Despite being a controversial figure in and outside the house, he ended up a finalist in third place.

Pulse Nigeria

Adekunle

Adekunle was one of the housemates on the Level Up season, who made it through to the last day in the house. He was the HoH once before finishing as a finalist in the fourth spot.

Pulse Nigeria

Doyin

As a housemate on the Level Up season, Doyin got nicknamed the 'Therapist' for always trying to settle issues on the show. She finished in 12th place after getting evicted on the 49th day.

Pulse Nigeria

Ilebaye

Ilebaye's stay on the Level Up Season was quite short as she was evicted on the 21st day of the season. She is doing things differently this time, quickly making a name for herself as a GenZ baddie.