Here's how 'BBNaija All Stars' housemates finished in their last seasons

Faith Oloruntoyin and Inemesit Udodiong

With evictions around the corner, we take a look at the housemates' previous experiences on the show.

20 housemates of Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight [Instagram/bigbronaija]
20 housemates of Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight [Instagram/bigbronaija]

As a result, we have 20 housemates from various seasons of the popular reality show currently competing for the grand prize of ₦120 million.

With the initial round of evictions happening tomorrow, August 6, 2023, it's the perfect time to go back in time and see how well or badly they performed in their previous seasons.

Here's a list of the All Stars housemates and how they finished last time:

Uriel was a housemate on the See Gobe season. She made a name for herself with her dramatic diary sessions and her cooking during the season. She was evicted in the sixth week.

Uriel in the Big Brother Naija house
Uriel in the Big Brother Naija house ece-auto-gen

Soma's stay in the See Gobe house was short as he was evicted on day 14 of the show. This time around, he has a different strategy, which seems to be paying off. In less than two weeks, he has gotten his first kiss and won the Pardon Me Please immunity.

Soma leaving the Big Brother Naija house
Soma leaving the Big Brother Naija house ece-auto-gen

During the Double Wahala season, Alex was the life of the party with eccentric dance moves that always got the audience talking. Her constant drama with Cee-C and friendship with Miracle also left an impression on fans of the show. She ended up as a finalist on the show and left in fourth place.

Cee-C and Alex's heated fight in the Big Brother Naija house
Cee-C and Alex's heated fight in the Big Brother Naija house ece-auto-gen
Cee-C quickly stood out as a housemate during the Double Wahala season. She won some of the tasks and even emerged as the Head of House once. She finished as a finalist and then ended up as the runner-up of the season.

Cee-C during her diary session on Big Brother Naija
Cee-C during her diary session on Big Brother Naija ece-auto-gen

Princess made a name for herself during the Double Wahala season with her unique accent. She was nominated for eviction twice before eventually leaving the show on day 22.

Princess had a short-lived stay on BBNaija
Princess had a short-lived stay on BBNaija ece-auto-gen
Mercy, popularly called "Lambo", is one of the biggest personalities from the Pepper Dem season. During her first stay in the house, she won the highly coveted HoH title and dated fellow housemate Ike before breaking the record by becoming the first female to ever win the BBNaija reality show, with a win of 41.77 percent votes.

She received a grand prize of ₦ 60million which was broken down into a cash prize of ₦30 million, a ₦25 million worth Innoson Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), a trip to Dubai and other prizes.

Mercy and Ike were the first couple to go public with their relationship in the BBNaija house [Twitter/BigBroNaija]
Mercy and Ike were the first couple to go public with their relationship in the BBNaija house [Twitter/BigBroNaija] Mercy and Ike are the first open couple in the BBNaija house [Twitter/BigBroNaija] Pulse Nigeria
As a housemate of the Pepper Dem season, Ike was quite popular because of his ship with Mercy in the house and his cunny ways of always making away with other housemates' coins. He won the HoH for a week before getting evicted on September 29, 2023. He spent 91 days on the show and finished in seventh place.

Ike during his Diary session [Twitter/BigBroNaija]
Ike during his Diary session [Twitter/BigBroNaija] Ike during his Diary session [Twitter/BigBroNaija] Pulse Nigeria

Frodd was a housemate on the Pepper Dem season. During his first time on the show, he won the HoH title twice and won over a million in prizes before finishing as a finalist in third place.

Frodd wins Veto Power Holder [Twitter/BBNaija]
Frodd wins Veto Power Holder [Twitter/BBNaija] Frodd wins Veto Power Holder [Twitter/BBNaija] Pulse Nigeria
Seyi was a finalist in the Pepper Dem season. He was HoH at least twice and won ₦2.5 million in prizes before leaving in fifth place.

Seyi Awolowo is coronated as the Tor Tiv after emerging the Head of House twice in a row [Twitter/BBNaija]
Seyi Awolowo is coronated as the Tor Tiv after emerging the Head of House twice in a row [Twitter/BBNaija] Seyi Awolowo is coronated as the Tor Tiv after emerging the Head of House twice in a row [Twitter/BBNaija] Pulse Nigeria

Venita joined the Pepper Dem season on the 30th day and won almost half a million in prizes. She finished in 12th place.

Venita and Omashola had a moment on the show [Africa Magic/BBNaija]
Venita and Omashola had a moment on the show [Africa Magic/BBNaija] Venita and Omashola. [Africa Magic/BBNaija] Pulse Nigeria

As a housemate during the Lockdown season in 2020, Kiddwaya won both the HoH and the deputy HoH titles. He also got over ₦2 million in prizes. He ended up in eighth place after spending almost 60 days on the show.

Kiddwaya won the HoH and deputy HoH titles [Instagram/@kiddwaya]
Kiddwaya won the HoH and deputy HoH titles [Instagram/@kiddwaya] Pulse Nigeria
During the Lockdown season, Tolanibaj won the deputy HoH title and won more than ₦500, 000 in prizes. She was evicted on the 42nd day of the season.

BBNaija All Stars housemateTolanibaj [Instagram/bigbronaija]
BBNaija All Stars housemateTolanibaj [Instagram/bigbronaija] Pulse Nigeria

Neo featured in the Lockdown season, where he won over ₦4 million in prizes. He ended up as a finalist on the show, finishing in fourth place.

Neo finished as a finalist [Twitter/@bbnaija]
Neo finished as a finalist [Twitter/@bbnaija] Pulse Nigeria
Whitemoney stood out during the Shine Ya Eye season for his cooking and hustling spirit. He won the HoH for one week before finishing as the winner with the grand prize of ₦90 million, broken down into 30 million cash, a two-bed apartment courtesy Revolution Plus Property, a weekend getaway to Seychelles for 2 packaged by Travel Beta and loads of other prices.

Big Brother Naija season 6 winner Whitemoney
Big Brother Naija season 6 winner Whitemoney Pulse Nigeria

Angel entered the Shine Ya Eye season at 21 years old, making her the youngest housemate on the show. She left the house on the last day as a finalist, in fifth place.

BBNaija housemate Angel [Instagram]
BBNaija housemate Angel [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

During the Shine Ya Eye season, he was the life of the party, constantly dancing and getting along with a lot of the housemates. Cross came close to winning, ending up as a finalist in the fourth position.

BBNaija All Stars Cross [Instagram/bigbronaija]
BBNaija All Stars Cross [Instagram/bigbronaija] Pulse Nigeria
Pere was on the Shine Ya Eye season, where he got people talking with his militant style during his only week as HoH. Despite being a controversial figure in and outside the house, he ended up a finalist in third place.

Pere BBN
Pere BBN Pulse Nigeria

Adekunle was one of the housemates on the Level Up season, who made it through to the last day in the house. He was the HoH once before finishing as a finalist in the fourth spot.

Adekunle steals the show on 'BBNaija Reunion' [DSTV]
Adekunle steals the show on 'BBNaija Reunion' [DSTV] Pulse Nigeria
As a housemate on the Level Up season, Doyin got nicknamed the 'Therapist' for always trying to settle issues on the show. She finished in 12th place after getting evicted on the 49th day.

Doyin BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Doyin BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija] Pulse Nigeria

Ilebaye's stay on the Level Up Season was quite short as she was evicted on the 21st day of the season. She is doing things differently this time, quickly making a name for herself as a GenZ baddie.

Faith Oloruntoyin and Inemesit Udodiong

